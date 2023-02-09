KitchenAid’s 2023 Color of the Year Is Hibiscus
It’s all about experimentation and new experiences.
Each year, when KitchenAid launches its color of the year, it seems to reflect the cultural zeitgeist, even a timely collective yearning of which we may not have been unaware. In 2021, it brought us warmth and comfort with golden-orange Honey. Last year, it offered a chance “to break out of our routines and see the familiar through a new lens” with the arrestingly vibrant, shiny-magenta 2022 color of the year Beetroot.
Now KitchenAid brings us its 2023 color of the year — a vivid, matte-finish fuchsia it’s calling Hibiscus — and it’s all about creativity and the attraction to “new experiences.” Inspired by its namesake exotic flower, Hibiscus aims to reflect nature’s beauty and energy.
“When a Hibiscus flower blooms, it attracts hummingbirds, butterflies and dragonflies thanks to its nectar. A shared interest can truly bring together all walks of life,” Doug Searles, general manager for KitchenAid, says in a press release. “Hibiscus exemplifies the creative exchanges that we see between Makers across the world, every day, around their passion for experimentation in the kitchen.”
Hibiscus is now available as a color option for KitchenAid’s Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and K400 Blender. Brittni Pertijs, lead color, material and finish designer at KitchenAid, said her team has been following the color pink as it has evolved since 2017 — starting with the pale hues of Millennial Pink through more recently popular deeper hues.
Pink brings “boldness to life in its color and energy,” Pertijs says. “Hibiscus is a color that draws us to something exciting.”
So this year’s color is all about trying something new — and presumably in that vein, KitchenAid has partnered with designer Marta Del Rio (who has worked on brand identity with Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Paris Hilton, as well as Apple, Fendi, Vogue and Estee Lauder) to debut “a capsule collection of seven one-of-a-kind, avant-garde designs inspired by the Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender” during New York Fashion Week, which takes place February 10 through 15.
“KitchenAid is a brand with an instantly recognizable design language, which made celebrating the new Hibiscus color a natural fit as we toast vanguard talent at New York’s fashion celebration,” said Marta Del Rio, noting that her collection, created with a roster of guest designers, “merges industrial and organic references, with nods to the iconic lines and curves of the appliances that everyone knows coupled with classical fashion silhouettes.”
Blender as high fashion? Why not?
