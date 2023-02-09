KitchenAid’s 2023 Color of the Year Is Hibiscus

Each year, when KitchenAid launches its color of the year, it seems to reflect the cultural zeitgeist, even a timely collective yearning of which we may not have been unaware. In 2021, it brought us warmth and comfort with golden-orange Honey. Last year, it offered a chance “to break out of our routines and see the familiar through a new lens” with the arrestingly vibrant, shiny-magenta 2022 color of the year Beetroot.