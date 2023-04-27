Wendy’s Chili Now Comes in a Can

Wendy’s chili has been on the chain’s menus since it launched in 1969. Originally launched as another way — aside from hamburgers — for Wendy’s to use its fresh, all-natural (“minimally processed” with “no artificial ingredients”) beef, the chili also features a hearty mix of peppers, chili beans and savory spices in a tomato-based sauce. The new grocery-store iteration packs in 29 grams of protein per can.