Starbucks Pink Drink Now Comes in a Bottle
You can toss the fan favorite in your cart on your next grocery run.
Starbucks fans who like to drink pink will be pleased to learn that, starting this week, they can do so pretty much anywhere. Starbucks’ Pink Drink, a customer-created social media darling that was added to the coffee chain’s official menu as Pink Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage in 2017, is now a thing you can toss into your cart on your next grocery run.
Starbucks is launching a bottled, ready-to-drink version of the cold, non-dairy, blush-colored, strawberry-and-acai-flavored beverage, made with coconut milk and fruit juice, along with several other bottled and canned beverages to be sold in grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores and gas stations as well as via online retailers.
The chain is also offering a bottled, ready-to-drink version of its Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, a pineapple-and-passion-fruit-flavored beverage made with coconut milk and fruit juice. (The golden-hued tropical beverage was called “sunshine in a cup” when it hit Starbucks’ permanent menu last year.) Both beverages will be available in 14-ounce bottles and priced at $3.67, although prices may vary by retailer.
Starbucks has also teased the drop of “exciting fashion designer collaboration” riffing on the “colors, flavors and textures” of the ready-to-drink Pink Drink and Paradise Drink later this spring — so you can anticipate wearing your brightly hued handcrafted beverage love on your sleeve in addition to in your bottle.
Along with the two plant-based bottled beverages, Starbucks is introducing several other new canned and bottled chilled coffee drinks. These include Starbucks Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee drink in two flavors, Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha; new Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Caramel; and Starbucks Espresso Americano in Black Unsweet and Milk & Sugar. Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino chilled coffee drink will also be making its return. The beverages were developed through a joint partnership between Starbucks and PepsiCo that aims to bring “premium, high-quality RTD Starbucks beverages” to retail and online grocery stores across the U.S.
