Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Eggplant Parmigiana
Trending Recipes
Crispy Pan-Fried Pork Chops
Katie Lee makes Strawberry Ricotta Bruschetta, as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen
Strawberry Ricotta Bruschetta
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Dump Dinner.
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore Dump Dinner
Molly Yeh's Carrot Cake with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting, as seen on Girl Meets Farm, Season 3.
Molly's Carrot Cake with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Alex vs America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
TikTok’s Fruit Roll-Up Ice Cream Hack Lives Up to the Hype
Just Eat the Non-Organic Blueberries – Here’s Why You Should Disregard the ‘Dirty Dozen’
Jadeite Dishes Are Making a Comeback — Here’s What You Need to Know About This Trend
Currently Obsessed With...
Taco Bell Brings Back Its Volcano Menu, Which Includes the ‘Spiciest Burrito Ever’
Hydro Flask Wants You to Trade In Your Old Water Bottles
Shop
What's New
The Best Compost Bins, According to Gardeners and Farmers
7 Best Water Filters, According to Food Network Kitchen
Ooni's Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Is Currently $50 Off
10 Olive Oils for Cooking, Dressing, Dipping and Everything In Between
Bartender pouring alcoholic drink into a glass using a jigger to prepare a fresh cocktail
10 Best Vodkas, According to a Spirits Expert
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Starbucks Pink Drink Now Comes in a Bottle

You can toss the fan favorite in your cart on your next grocery run.

April 10, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks fans who like to drink pink will be pleased to learn that, starting this week, they can do so pretty much anywhere. Starbucks’ Pink Drink, a customer-created social media darling that was added to the coffee chain’s official menu as Pink Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage in 2017, is now a thing you can toss into your cart on your next grocery run.

Starbucks is launching a bottled, ready-to-drink version of the cold, non-dairy, blush-colored, strawberry-and-acai-flavored beverage, made with coconut milk and fruit juice, along with several other bottled and canned beverages to be sold in grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores and gas stations as well as via online retailers.

The chain is also offering a bottled, ready-to-drink version of its Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, a pineapple-and-passion-fruit-flavored beverage made with coconut milk and fruit juice. (The golden-hued tropical beverage was called “sunshine in a cup” when it hit Starbucks’ permanent menu last year.) Both beverages will be available in 14-ounce bottles and priced at $3.67, although prices may vary by retailer.

Starbucks has also teased the drop of “exciting fashion designer collaboration” riffing on the “colors, flavors and textures” of the ready-to-drink Pink Drink and Paradise Drink later this spring — so you can anticipate wearing your brightly hued handcrafted beverage love on your sleeve in addition to in your bottle.

Along with the two plant-based bottled beverages, Starbucks is introducing several other new canned and bottled chilled coffee drinks. These include Starbucks Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee drink in two flavors, Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha; new Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Caramel; and Starbucks Espresso Americano in Black Unsweet and Milk & Sugar. Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino chilled coffee drink will also be making its return. The beverages were developed through a joint partnership between Starbucks and PepsiCo that aims to bring “premium, high-quality RTD Starbucks beverages” to retail and online grocery stores across the U.S.

Related Content:

Your Can of Pepsi Is About to Look a Little Different

TikTok’s Fruit Roll-Up Ice Cream Hack Lives Up to the Hype

7 Best Travel Mugs, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Starbucks’ Next Beautiful Pink Drink Has Arrived

And it tastes just like vacation!

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

The Kitchen

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Chopped

9pm | 8c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

The Best Compost Bins, According to Gardeners and Farmers Apr 6, 2023

By: Daryl Beyers

7 Best Water Filters, According to Food Network Kitchen Apr 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Ooni's Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Is Currently $50 Off Apr 5, 2023

By: Allison Russo

10 Olive Oils for Cooking, Dressing, Dipping and Everything In Between Apr 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Best Vodkas, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 10, 2023

By: John deBary

10 Gadgets to Make Hard-Boiling Eggs Easier Than Ever Apr 7, 2023

By: Brooke Hill and Morayo Ogunbayo

7 Best Smokers, According to Experts Apr 7, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey

9 Best Food Storage Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Ooni's New Indoor, Electric Pizza Oven Mar 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tested 5 Versions of the Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Apr 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now Apr 7, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Two Brand-New Colors Mar 28, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Milk Frothers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Best Meal Prep Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Must-Have Kitchen Tools That are Less Than $10 Apr 5, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

14 Ramadan Gifts for Food Lovers Apr 2, 2023

By: Shadi Hasanzadenemati

This Lenox Sale Is Perfect for Your Easter Tablescape Mar 23, 2023

By: Allison Russo

This Over-the-Sink Colander Is a Small Kitchen Must-Have Mar 31, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

8 Best Stemless Wine Glasses, According to a Sommelier Apr 4, 2023

By: Sarah Tracey

Jadeite Dishes Are Making a Comeback — Here’s What You Need to Know About This Trend Mar 23, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey

12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year Apr 3, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins and T.K. Brady

8 Expert-Recommended Matcha Powders Mar 22, 2023

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

15 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 21, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Mar 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Record-Breaking Tequila Mar 23, 2023

By: John deBary

9 of the Spiciest Snacks in the World, Ranked Mar 17, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

5 Best Mortar and Pestles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Ladles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen