Starbucks Pink Drink Now Comes in a Bottle

Along with the two plant-based bottled beverages, Starbucks is introducing several other new canned and bottled chilled coffee drinks. These include Starbucks Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee drink in two flavors, Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha; new Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Caramel; and Starbucks Espresso Americano in Black Unsweet and Milk & Sugar. Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino chilled coffee drink will also be making its return. The beverages were developed through a joint partnership between Starbucks and PepsiCo that aims to bring “premium, high-quality RTD Starbucks beverages” to retail and online grocery stores across the U.S.