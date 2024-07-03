Recipes
Some Skyline Chili Locations Are Now Open for Breakfast

Cincinnati’s famous chili chain is testing out a morning menu at five restaurants.

July 03, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

There are plenty of appropriate times to eat chili, from tailgate parties to cold winter nights. But one fast food chain wants to add another, more frequent moment to that list: Breakfast.

Cincinnati-based Skyline Chili is currently testing breakfast service at five of its locations around the city. Starting late last month, the select stores began offering a few chili-fied takes on breakfast classics from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily. The breakfast menu items (with descriptions from Skyline Chili’s website) include:

  • Breakfast Burrito: Sausage or bacon, egg, cheese, hash browns and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Chili Ranch.
  • Breakfast Chilito: Skyline Chili, egg, hash browns and shredded cheddar cheese in a soft tortilla with a side of Chili Ranch.
  • Breakfast Coney: Sausage link, Skyline Chili, egg, mustard, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese in a steamed bun.
  • Breakfast Way: Hash brown coins topped with Skyline Chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

Here are the five locations serving the limited-edition breakfast menu right now:

  • Central Business District 254 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • Cherry Grove 440 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45255
  • Harrison 10429 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH 45030
  • Loveland 10640 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland, OH 45140
  • Fairborn: 1223 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45234

However, the Skyline Chili website notes that breakfast will only be available for a limited time, and while supplies last. Of course, if it’s a hit, that could change.

But this isn’t the first time Skyline has ventured into serving up the most important meal of the day. According to local news station WLWT, before it expanded its breakfast menu, Skyline Chili was offering morning meal options at one location, CVG International Airport located in Hebron, Kentucky.

677580446

Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

For the uninitiated, Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati-based chain of chili-forward restaurants that top its signature dish on everything from hot dogs to pasta — along with a heap of cheddar cheese. Cincinnati-style chili usually forgoes items like diced tomatoes and kidney beans in favor of a more meat-centric sauce with a blend of spices and flavors that include cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon, among other things, — and depending on who you ask, even chocolate.

Skyline Chili was founded in Cincinnati in 1949 by Greek immigrant Nicholas Lambrinides, who named the restaurant after the view of the city’s skyline that could be seen from its original location on Price Hill. The restaurant chain has grown since, operating over 50 locations in four states: Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Florida.

