Recipes
Trending Recipes
Martha Tinkler Best Grilled Chicken Salad for Food Network Kitchen FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchen's Best Grilled Chicken Salad, as seen on Food Network.
Best Grilled Chicken Salad
Coconut Cake Balls
Braised Eggplant with Tofu and Shiitake Mushrooms in a Clay Pot
Tie-Dye Cake Roll
Tie-Dye Cake Roll
Food Network Kitchen’s Tofu Tzatziki Bowls as seen on Food Network.
Tofu Tzatziki Bowls
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Is Panda Express’ New Hot Orange Chicken Really Even That Spicy?
Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Selling 180-Can Cases of Beer This Summer
When Is a Banana Perfectly Ripe? A Debate Is Raging on Instagram
Currently Obsessed With...
Pringles Ventures Out of Its Iconic Can
The ‘Secret’ That Made Big Ed’s Taco Pasta Spicy
Shop
What's New
The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas
5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert
The Best Canned Cocktails We're Sipping All Summer Long
26 LGBTQ+-Owned Food and Drink Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond
4 Best Paring Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Starbucks Now Offers Breakfast Combos, Taking After Fast Food Chains

The limited-time ‘Pairings Menu’ offers discounts on beverages and breakfast sandwiches, and start at $5 per combo.

June 12, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Related To:

Breakfast Coffee Drinks

2891672

Photo by: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

How much should a decent meal deal cost? If you ask the fast-food industry right now, it’s five bucks. Recently, McDonald’s announced the launch of a limited-time-only $5 combo to address consumer complaints over rising menu prices, while Burger King and KFC have also embraced the $5 (or, in the case of KFC, $4.99) price point. And while you’re probably less likely to hit up Starbucks for burgers, nuggets or fries, five dollars appears to be the magic number for the coffee chain’s new value menu, too.

Starting this week, Starbucks is launching a new, all-day Pairings Menu that bundles food and beverages together for as little as — you guessed it — $5. The cheapest deal you can score at that $5 price point is a Tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee or tea beverage plus a Butter Croissant.

If coffee and a croissant seem a little scant as a “meal” to you, for an extra dollar, Starbucks’ Pairings Menu gets a bit more substantial. The $6 combo includes the same 12-ounce coffee or tea beverage of your choice, but also a breakfast sandwich. Right now, Starbucks offers the following breakfast options: Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich; Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich; and the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich.

Keep in mind that “coffee” and “tea” here only refer to the basic hot/iced coffees (so, no cappuccinos or cold brew) and steeped or shaken teas (like green tea, passion tea and black tea), and do not include anything more complicated. I even tried ordering a Tall Misto (brewed coffee and steamed milk) with a sandwich and did not see the deal discount pop up. However, customers do have the option to upgrade drink sizes or customize their order for an upcharge.

In the fine print, you’ll also find that the Double Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich and plant-based meat Impossible Breakfast Sandwich can be ordered as a Pairings Menu combo, though those options will cost $7 each. (Unfortunately, Starbucks’ breakfast wraps and Egg Bites are not part of the Pairings Menu.) And the deals are only good for in-store/pickup orders, not delivery.

But considering Starbucks’s savory breakfast sandwiches start at just under $5 a pop anyway, it’s basically like getting a drink for a dollar or less depending on which sandwich you buy.

Finally, don’t expect these feel-good, $5 options to last. As is the case with some of its fast-food competitors’ deals, Starbucks’ Pairings Menu is only around for the summer.

Related Content:

Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Selling 180-Can Cases of Beer This Summer

Dunkin’ and Scrub Daddy’s Doughnut Sponges Are Too Cute

8 Best Espresso Machines of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

Starbucks’ New Summer Drinks Will Bring You Back

Its White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew and Chocolate Java Mint Frapp are inspired by "nostalgic summer flavors."

Starbucks Is Offering BOGO PSLs Every Thursday This Month

The chain is offering the deal on all fall drinks in September.

Starbucks Introduces Another Holiday Drink: Iced, Merry Mint White Mocha

The seasonal lineup just got even sweeter.

When Can You Get This Year’s Starbucks Reusable Red Cups?

You can get your free holiday cup starting on Thursday, November 16 — and use it to save all year long. Here’s how to snag one.

Starbucks’ New Valentine’s Day Drinks Taste Like Your Favorite Chocolate Treats

One tastes like chocolate-covered strawberries, and the other chocolate hazelnut.

Crocs’ New Cereal-Themed Shoes Look Absolutely Delightful

The limited-edition footwear, available at Foot Locker, is colorful, swirly and unexpectedly drool-worthy.

Starbucks’ Newest Holiday Drink Is Actually … Cold?

Though iced, the new Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai will still bring the warmth of holiday spices.

Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?

The coffee giant is rolling out nugget ice nationwide over the next few years.

Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

The line of flavors will sound familiar.

Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew features 'silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.'

On TV

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Outchef'd

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Outchef'd

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas Jun 11, 2024

By: Joey Skladany and Allison Russo-Tashjian

5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert Jun 10, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Canned Cocktails We're Sipping All Summer Long Jun 10, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

26 LGBTQ+-Owned Food and Drink Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond Jun 7, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

4 Best Paring Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 11, 2024

By: Laura Denby

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 5, 2024

By: John deBary

42 Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Get on Amazon May 31, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

5 Cooking Tips We’ve Learned from 50 Years of the Big Green Egg May 31, 2024

By: Cele and Lynn Seldon

The 10 Best Kitchen Mats & Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

22 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship to Him Jun 4, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Vitamix Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 29, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

58 Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Dad Jun 5, 2024

By: Maria Conti

Our Honest Review of Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro May 22, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

28 Budget-Friendly Father's Day Gifts Jun 5, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

5 Must-Have Baking Tools from the Contestants of Summer Baking Championship May 22, 2024

By: T.K. Brady

8 Best Espresso Machines of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 11, 2024

By: Taylor Murray, Sharon Franke and T.K. Brady

29 Best Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Grilling May 21, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

4 Best Garlic Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 22, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

The Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jun 6, 2024

By: Caylin Harris and Julia Morlino

27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads May 16, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 10 Best Grill Baskets on Amazon to Buy for Grilling Season May 15, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

4 Best Pizza Peels, Tested and Reviewed May 28, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

Our Honest Review of the Bartesian Cocktail Makers May 14, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Sharon Franke

Our Honest Review of the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle May 15, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

37 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food Jun 4, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Can Openers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 10, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Bakeware You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

We Tested All the Ninja Creami Machines to Find the Best One May 8, 2024

By: Jessica Harlan and Rachel Trujillo

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian Jun 11, 2024

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Related Pages