Dunkin’ and Scrub Daddy’s Doughnut Sponges Are Too Cute
Will they make washing dishes a hole lot more fun?
Confession: I kind of enjoy washing dishes. But if generally you do not (doughnut?) like the task, you may begin to now, thanks to a cute collab between Dunkin’ and Scrub Daddy.
In honor of National Doughnut Day, which this year fell on June 7, the doughnut chain and the popular cleaning-product company joined forces to introduce, for the first time, Dunkin’ Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges.
Sold in packs of two (for $9.98 each, with free shipping for orders over $30), the limited-edition sponges are doughnut-shaped and brightly colored. One is a dual-sided Scrub Mommy — white with a pink scrubber top that evokes frosting and white-sprinkle-shaped texturing. The other, a Scrub Daddy, is a ring of vivid orange, with a bite-shaped cutout.
Safe for scratch-free use on even delicate surfaces such as nonstick pans, the sponges are also dishwasher safe and can be sanitized using the appliance’s top rack. A product page also promises that the scrubbers’ hole-in-the-middle round doughnut shape makes them ideal for both deep-container cleaning and swiftly scrubbing long-handled utensils.
Taken together, Dunkin’ says in a company blog post, the sponges “combine Dunkin’s playful spirit with Scrub Daddy’s practical effectiveness, making household chores a bit more cheerful.”
However, the Scrub Daddy product page notes, “Despite appearing good enough to eat, these scrubbers are not for consumption.” Doughnut say you weren’t warned.
