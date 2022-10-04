Recipes
Where To Get Tyson’s Too-cute Halloween Nuggets

Snatch these up for a scary good pre-trick-or-treating meal.

October 04, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

TSNRVP22030-Tyson-Halloween-PR-Asset-1440x2120--2

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Tyson

Photo courtesy of Tyson

The Halloween season is always a unique kind of fun, where all of our favorite sweet snacks get a little more ghoulish. Perhaps they are shaped like ghosts or spiderwebs or even gravestones, but they are always delicious and fun. But, why must the Halloween shenanigans be limited to sweet snacks? Perhaps we need a scary good savory treat as well.

This Halloween, we have finally achieved that with Tyson’s adorable new Spooky Nuggets. These taste just like the nuggets we already know, but they come in limited-edition Halloween shapes such as pumpkins, bats and ghosts.

These nuggets may look eerie, but they do not contain frightening ingredients, and remain made with 100 percent white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics ever.

Unfortunately, these can’t be found in stores. They are only available for a limited time through a giveaway on the brand’s Instagram page.

“Our Fun Nuggets are a fan favorite, and we want to give people more ways to celebrate the season with new Halloween-inspired shapes,” says Colleen Hall, senior director of marketing, Tyson brand in a press release. “There’s no better way to gear up for a night of trick-or-treating than a warm, delicious spread of Spooky Nuggets.”

To enter to win a bag of Tyson Spooky Nuggets, just comment on the Instagram announcement post with the emoji of the shape of spooky nuggets you most want to try. Then tag a friend you’d like to share them with, using hashtags #TysonSpookyNuggets and #Sweepstakes now until October 14, 2022. 250 entrees will be selected to get spooky nuggets in time for Halloween.

Sounds like a scary good time!

