Tyson’s Halloween Chicken Nuggets Are Back – With an Exciting Update

This year, the ghoulishly fun bites will be available for purchase nationwide.

September 01, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Tyson

Photo courtesy of Tyson

Each Halloween season, there are always all sorts of products or mashups released by companies and restaurants in celebration of the holiday, from ghost- or witch-inspired doughnuts, or candies to seasonal beverages. Last season, things got even more fun when Tyson released Spooky Nuggets.

At the time, Tyson Spooky Nuggets were in limited supply and only available via an Instagram sweepstakes. That meant only a lucky few were able to get their hands on them before they vanished. Now, they’re back – and this time, everyone can give them a try.

Beginning in September, Tyson’s 100-percent white meat chicken nuggets will be available on store shelves nationwide. Pre-cooked, and lightly breaded, they come in Halloween-themed shapes like pumpkins, ghosts and bats. All you need to do is heat them up in the air fryer or oven, and conjure up your dipping sauce of choice. The nuggets are sure to be a hit at any Halloween party in the works.

The returning Tyson Spooky Nuggets will be available in the freezer aisle at select stores (such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Aldi, HEB, Meijer, Albertsons, Safeway and more) nationwide while supplies last with a suggested price of $6.98. While it may be easier to grab this time, the nuggets will likely go pretty fast, so you may want to stock up while you can.

