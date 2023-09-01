Tyson’s Halloween Chicken Nuggets Are Back – With an Exciting Update

Beginning in September, Tyson’s 100-percent white meat chicken nuggets will be available on store shelves nationwide. Pre-cooked, and lightly breaded, they come in Halloween-themed shapes like pumpkins, ghosts and bats. All you need to do is heat them up in the air fryer or oven, and conjure up your dipping sauce of choice. The nuggets are sure to be a hit at any Halloween party in the works.