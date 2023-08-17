Remember Zoo Pals? The Adorable Animal-Themed Paper Plates Are Coming Back

The plates were super popular in the early 2000s, thanks in part to an infectious commercial jingle that offered fun animal designs, but also made eating a balanced meal easier with three portioned sections on each plate. These sections could be used for a main protein (which gets a larger section), as well as other partitions for vegetable sides, dipping sauces or anything else that were components of the meal but that deserved their own section. We don’t always want our foods to touch even if they are part of the same dish!