Remember Zoo Pals? The Adorable Animal-Themed Paper Plates Are Coming Back
Relive those fond childhood memories.
Hefty is offering a heavy dose of nostalgia by bringing back the brand’s animal-themed Zoo Pals paper plates.
The plates were super popular in the early 2000s, thanks in part to an infectious commercial jingle that offered fun animal designs, but also made eating a balanced meal easier with three portioned sections on each plate. These sections could be used for a main protein (which gets a larger section), as well as other partitions for vegetable sides, dipping sauces or anything else that were components of the meal but that deserved their own section. We don’t always want our foods to touch even if they are part of the same dish!
“Over the last nine years, we have received many calls, social media, and even petition requests from fans to bring back Zoo Pals and the wait is finally over,” says Jen Ganahl, Senior Brand Manager at Reynolds Consumer Products, in a statement. “With this re-launch, our original fans will be able to relive their fondest childhood memories as adults and we’re excited to bring the joy of mealtime with Zoo Pals plates to the next generation.”
In this return, 10 of the original Pals are coming back, including favorites such as Curly the Pig, Domino the Dalmatian and more.
The Zoo Pals plates are launching at online retailers such as Amazon and Target on August 17 in a 20-pack at Amazon for $6.99 and Target.com in a 15-pack at $3.59.
