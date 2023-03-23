Recipes
At Last, KFC Brings Its Fried Chicken Nuggets Nationwide

The item, which was first tested in 2022, will be available beginning March 27.

March 23, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Chicken Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Kentucky Fried Chicken

Photo courtesy of Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC is the OG of fast food fried chicken, so it’s hard to imagine why the chain hasn’t had nuggets as part of its menu. But that’s all about to change – and this may be the beginning of a whole new frontier in the fried chicken wars.

After KFC recently streamlining its menu, removing Popcorn Chicken, the chain is launching KFC Fried Chicken Nuggets. These 100 percent white meat nuggets are hand-breaded with the original recipe herbs and spices we know from those buckets of chicken. The best part of it all is we can get the flavor we know and love, in a commute-friendly bite-size nugget.

The nuggets, which are entering menus nationwide at participating locations on March 27, are being launched following a 2022 test run, and promise to be the fried and crispy bites of KFC we’ve all been waiting for, paired with sauce options ranging from KFC Sauce to Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo Ranch.

“As the original fried chicken experts, we’re introducing a chicken nugget made the way only KFC can – hand-breaded with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices,” Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S., says in a press statement shared with Food Network. “Simply put, you’ve never had chicken nuggets like these – they’re the chicken nugget America deserves, and worth the wait. Now that’s Finger Lickin’ Good!”

KFC Nuggets will start at $3.49 and are available as a 5-, 8-, 12- or 36-piece packs. They’re also part of a combo deal with Secret Recipe Fries, a biscuit and a medium drink.

KFC’s new chicken nuggets will have the company of Mac & Cheese Bowls, which are also returning to the menu. These bowls, which will be available beginning April 3 for $5, may be just the perfect pairing for the new nuggets.

Synergy is such a good thing.

