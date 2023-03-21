Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Aaron May’s Fried Chicken and Cornbread Waffles with Maple Hot Sauce, as seen on Guy’s Ranch Kitchen Season 6.
Fried Chicken and Cornbread Waffles with Maple Hot Sauce
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Firecracker Shrimp and Rice.
Firecracker Shrimp and Rice
Sabzi Khordan
Food Network Kitchen’s Chick Slice-and-Bake Cookies.
Chick Slice-and-Bake Cookies
Southwestern Pulled Brisket Sandwiches
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Superchef Grudge Match
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
The Key Food Moments You May Have Missed in The Last of Us
’90s Kid-Drink SunnyD Is Growing Up
Starbucks’ New Spring Drink Is Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Currently Obsessed With...
KFC Brings Back Its Mind-Boggling Bunless Chicken Sandwich, The Double Down
Chipotle’s Latest Menu Item Started as a Viral TikTok Hack
Shop
What's New
8 Expert-Recommended Matcha Powders
15 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults
7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: (L-R) XFL owner Dwayne Johnson reacts on the sideline during the first half of the XFL game between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Sea Dragons at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Sea Dragons
We Tried Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Record-Breaking Tequila
9 of the Spiciest Snacks in the World, Ranked
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Frito-Lay Lets You Create Your Own Customized Variety Snack Pack

You can finally fine tune your ratio of Cheetos to Doritos.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
Updated on March 21, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

1232307368

Photo by: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Among the things people crave: snacks, variety and variety in snacks. Oh, and also: ease in shopping online — because these days we all do a lot of online shopping.

“Variety is a key purchase driver when it comes to choosing what snacks to stock up on,” Frito-Lay found in a U.S. Snack-Index survey.

To meet us all where we are — pretty much always in front of our computers and other devices … and either snacking or craving a snack — Frito Lay offers a feature on its snack-shopping site Snacks.com that allows people to customize their own Frito-Lay Variety Pack, thereby creating what the company calls a “personalized snacking experience.”

Introduced in December 2020 and expanded nationwide in 2021, Snacks.com’s Make Your Own Variety Pack option allows you to mix and match your own 30-count Variety Pack of snack-sized bags of chips, popcorn, pretzels, cookies and crackers to achieve your own bespoke box of snack perfection.

Options range from the traditional (Ruffles Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips) to the more experimental (Funyuns Flamin’ Hot Flavored Onion Rings), and from the savory (Smartfood Movie Theater Butter Flavored Popcorn) to the sweet (PopCorners Kettle Corn Flavored Popped-Corn Snacks).

There are around 40 listed options to choose from. So if you want to make a box of all SIMPLY Doritos Organic White Cheddar Flavored Tortilla Chips, with one packet of Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Flavored Cracker Sandwiches, for that day you’re just not in a Doritos mood, well, you can just go right ahead. And if you want to switch up your snack every day of the week, you can do that, too. Just grab a bunch of different chips.

Make Your Own Variety Pack

$20
Snacks.com
Buy It

The 30-bag variety box costs $22.50 (with free shipping), and each chip bag is small (snack-sized) — generally around one ounce. That means your commitment to trying something new and/or different is not huge.

“Our fans have asked for a way to make their own Frito-Lay Variety Pack for years, and we are thrilled to be able to provide them with this option on Snacks.com,” Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Frito-Lay North America, said in a news release, when the customizable snack-pack option was first announced.

As the customizing tool on Snacks.com exclaims, “Let the snack adventure begin!”

Related Content:

Hydro Flask Wants You to Trade In Your Old Water Bottles

What Does Chipotle’s New Chicken al Pastor Taste Like?

The Best Portable Grills, According to Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Truly and Compartés Create First-Ever Hard Seltzer-Infused Chocolate Truffles

Here’s one way to give your holidays a boozy boost.

Chipotle Wants You to Grow Your Own Burrito Ingredients

The chain’s Executive Chef has also shared some of its signature recipes so you can grow and make your own bowl at home.

Omsom Partners with Instant Pot to Create Easier-Than-Ever Sauce Starters

The collab also includes six exclusive recipes.

Cards Against Humanity Is Hiding Card Packs Inside Jars of ‘Clam-O-Naise’

Not weird at all ...

How to Make TikTok’s Famous Boat Dip and Customize It to Your Own Taste

A recipe developer shares simple ways to tweak the viral recipe.

Cheez-It Makes It Even Easier to Snack and Sip at the Same Time

For the third year in a row, Cheez-It is bringing back its coveted limited-edition wine box including a four-flavor Cheez-It flight.

We Tried Magnolia’s New Banana Pudding Cookie

Spoiler alert: It absolutely delivers.

Grey Poupon Curiously Makes Its First Foray into Wine

Of course, the iconic Dijon mustard’s bottle is infused with mustard seeds.

Pillsbury Baking Launches Its First Boxed Doughnut Mix

Baking freshly made doughnuts at home suddenly doesn’t seem so hard.

Following Cinnadust, Sam’s Club Is Bringing Us Its Next Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treat

Say hello to sweetly seasoned Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

8 Expert-Recommended Matcha Powders Mar 21, 2023

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

15 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 21, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Mar 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Record-Breaking Tequila Mar 20, 2023

By: John deBary

9 of the Spiciest Snacks in the World, Ranked Mar 17, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

5 Best Mortar and Pestles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Ladles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Pasta Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Spice Up Your Kitchen With This Organizing Carousel Mar 15, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

5 Tricks to Save Even More with Amazon’s Subscribe and Save Program Mar 15, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

3 Incredibly Useful Baking Tools You Can Buy for Less Than $25 Total on Amazon Mar 15, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Cut Down on Your Prep Time With This Vegetable Chopper Mar 14, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Brand-New Colors Mar 14, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

This Is Your Last Chance to Buy Fly By Jing's Frozen Soup Dumplings Mar 13, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Kitchen Products Our Editors Are Loving This Week Mar 13, 2023

By: T.K. Brady, Rachel Trujillo and Margaret Wong

18 Easter Baskets You Can Buy Online Mar 15, 2023

By: Morayo Ogunbayo and Allison Russo

12 Beautiful Seder Plates for Passover Mar 13, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Japanese Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen Mar 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Sous Vide Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Ice Cream Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 6 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts Mar 13, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

5 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers, According to Food Network Kitchen Mar 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Waffle Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Mar 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Nonstick Frying Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Chef's Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Related Pages