Frito-Lay Lets You Create Your Own Customized Variety Snack Pack
You can finally fine tune your ratio of Cheetos to Doritos.
Among the things people crave: snacks, variety and variety in snacks. Oh, and also: ease in shopping online — because these days we all do a lot of online shopping.
“Variety is a key purchase driver when it comes to choosing what snacks to stock up on,” Frito-Lay found in a U.S. Snack-Index survey.
To meet us all where we are — pretty much always in front of our computers and other devices … and either snacking or craving a snack — Frito Lay offers a feature on its snack-shopping site Snacks.com that allows people to customize their own Frito-Lay Variety Pack, thereby creating what the company calls a “personalized snacking experience.”
Introduced in December 2020 and expanded nationwide in 2021, Snacks.com’s Make Your Own Variety Pack option allows you to mix and match your own 30-count Variety Pack of snack-sized bags of chips, popcorn, pretzels, cookies and crackers to achieve your own bespoke box of snack perfection.
Options range from the traditional (Ruffles Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips) to the more experimental (Funyuns Flamin’ Hot Flavored Onion Rings), and from the savory (Smartfood Movie Theater Butter Flavored Popcorn) to the sweet (PopCorners Kettle Corn Flavored Popped-Corn Snacks).
There are around 40 listed options to choose from. So if you want to make a box of all SIMPLY Doritos Organic White Cheddar Flavored Tortilla Chips, with one packet of Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Flavored Cracker Sandwiches, for that day you’re just not in a Doritos mood, well, you can just go right ahead. And if you want to switch up your snack every day of the week, you can do that, too. Just grab a bunch of different chips.
The 30-bag variety box costs $22.50 (with free shipping), and each chip bag is small (snack-sized) — generally around one ounce. That means your commitment to trying something new and/or different is not huge.
“Our fans have asked for a way to make their own Frito-Lay Variety Pack for years, and we are thrilled to be able to provide them with this option on Snacks.com,” Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Frito-Lay North America, said in a news release, when the customizable snack-pack option was first announced.
As the customizing tool on Snacks.com exclaims, “Let the snack adventure begin!”
