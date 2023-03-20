Recipes
Hydro Flask Wants You to Trade In Your Old Water Bottles

Don’t just toss it in the trash.

March 20, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Hydro-Flask-Trade-In-fedexbox

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Hydro Flask

Photo courtesy of Hydro Flask

Ah, your trusty favorite water bottle. Day in and day out, it is there for you: In your bag, on your desk, at the gym, by your side … And then one day, you look at it, and you realize: That thing is kind of banged up and gross.

But what do you do about it? Do you throw it out? That doesn’t seem environmentally sound. Didn’t you invest in a good water bottle partly to keep trash out of the landfills? Also, if you toss it in the trash, you’ll have to shell out for a new water bottle. What to do? Such a quandary.

Hydro Flask, maker of high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks, is now offering a sustainable solution. The brand is launching a trade-in program that allows U.S. customers to send in their “old, unwanted and non-functioning Hydro Flask bottles, tumblers and stainless steel products” to be recycled. In exchange, the customers will receive store credit redeemable at HydroFlask.com to be used toward a new bottle — or, we suppose, whatever they want.

The easy,” “responsible” and “first of its kind” insulated water bottle trade-in program aims to help “eliminate waste and contribute to a more circular economy,” Hydro Flask says in a press release.

“We understand how hard the active, on-the-go lifestyle of our customers can be on some products and that, eventually, it may be time to retire their over-loved Hydro Flask,” Larry Witt, president of Hydro Flask parent company Helen of Troy’s home and outdoor segment, says in a statement. “Through the Trade-In program, customers can feel better about parting ways with their Hydro Flasks knowing they won’t end up in landfills.”

To participate in the program, register your used Hydro Flask product — be it a stainless steel bottle, tumbler, mug, food jar, bowl, plate or other item — at hydroflask.com/trade-in. You will then be given a shipping label you can stick directly on your product (no extra packaging required — which also reduces trash) and then send it off.

After Hydro Flask receives your item, it will disassemble it, sort it into different materials and recycle as much of it as possible. Then, as a reward for your effort to avoid cluttering up a landfill, you’ll receive a promo code of $5 (usable only for purchases made on HydroFlask.com) for each used Hydro Flask product you return. True, that may not cover the full cost of a new bottle, but it’ll make a dent. (No pun intended.)

You’re encouraged to hang onto any caps, lids, boots or straws so you can reuse them with any new products, but if you prefer to send them back with your used Hydro Flask product, that’s cool, too.

Since 2017, Hydro Flask has quietly recycled more than 100,000 pounds of stainless steel and polypropylene, the brand says. The new Trade-In program provides customers with an opportunity to help recycle and eliminate waste as well.

“This is just the start of our team’s long-term aspiration for complete product circularity,” Indigo Teiwes, director of corporate responsibility for Helen of Troy's housewares segment, says. “It’s a small first step, but we’re inspired and excited by this movement toward a larger end-goal of reducing our collective footprint and extending the life of our products.”

