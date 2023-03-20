Hydro Flask Wants You to Trade In Your Old Water Bottles

After Hydro Flask receives your item, it will disassemble it, sort it into different materials and recycle as much of it as possible. Then, as a reward for your effort to avoid cluttering up a landfill, you’ll receive a promo code of $5 (usable only for purchases made on HydroFlask.com) for each used Hydro Flask product you return. True, that may not cover the full cost of a new bottle, but it’ll make a dent. (No pun intended.)