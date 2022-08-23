Recipes
discovery+

Rothy's Latest Shoe Collab Is Made with 72,000 Recycled Water Bottles

The tennis-inspired collection recycled thousands of evian water bottles from last year's U.S. Open.


August 23, 2022
By: Allison Russo

Shopping







You've likely seen an ad for Rothy's on your Instagram feed, or asked a friend where they got their cool, machine-washable shoes. The super popular shoe brand is known for comfort and style is now doubling down on its commitment to sustainability. Today, August 23, marks the debut of the Rothy's x evian collection, a tennis-inspired line made from (you guessed it) water bottles.

Together, the two brands collected around 72,000 evian bottles from New York's largest tennis tournament, the U.S. Open, in September 2021, and transformed them into a capsule collection designed with Rothy's signature 3D knitting process.

The U.S. Open traditionally results in 10 tons of plastic waste. Last year, Rothy's and evian decided to work together to find a solution for a portion of this waste and decided to turn the discarded water bottles into something special. Evian water bottles were combined with other recycled plastic before getting transformed into Rothy's signature soft, washable thread.

Rothy's x evian

The Slip On Sneaker

$125
Rothy's

The RS01 Sneaker

$175
Rothy's

The Cap

$95
Rothy's

The Sling

$195
Rothy's

The Racket Bag

$325
Rothy's

The Duffel Bag

$495
Rothy's

“Inspired by the staggering amount of waste our founders saw in other footwear manufacturing, Rothy’s was founded with the goal of creating something better: better materials, better production, better product," Saskia van Gendt, Rothy's Head of Sustainability, said in a press release. "We are excited to collaborate with evian to showcase Rothy’s transformative capabilities and prove that through innovation we find new uses for single use plastic.”

Leeni Hämäläinen, Marketing Director at evian North America, adds, "This partnership has allowed us further our circular commitment and truly give our product a second life together with the sustainability fashion leaders at Rothy’s. Collectively, we’re inspired by the sport of tennis, and after an exciting journey together over the past year, we are thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind collection to the world.”

Both Rothy's and evian have made commitments to be circular by 2023 and 2025, respectively. This means that they'll use processes that don't contribute to global waste, and keep their products in a continuous cycle of recycling and repurposing.

This tennis-inspired collection includes sneakers, bags and accessories, and, in true Rothy's fashion, is all durable and washable. Everything is made with Rothy's low-waste manufacturing method, and is available to shop just in time for the peak of the 2022 tennis season. You can shop for a limited time at Rothys.com and at Rothy's store locations throughout New York City.

