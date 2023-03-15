You Can Get a Free Cone at Dairy Queen on March 20

On March 20, anyone who stops by a DQ can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone. The free cone will obviously come with the familiar DQ curl on top, and requires no minimum purchase or any bells and whistles. Just stop by a participating non-mall location and get one free small cone per customer while supplies last, nationwide. While this offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders, that’s just fine – it’s a beautiful spring day, it’s worth going out for a walk. A walk with a free small cone of ice cream, that is.