You Can Get a Free Cone at Dairy Queen on March 20

Ring in spring with a sweet treat.

March 15, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Dairy Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Dairy Queen

Photo courtesy of Dairy Queen

We all scream for ice cream, but this cold and sweet treat especially hits the spot when the seasons change and the air is sunny and warm. Spring is finally almost here, and one frozen treats chain is celebrating in the best of ways.

Legend tells us there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but that may not exactly be true if you are someone who enjoys a bit of ice cream for a mid-day treat on a sunny day. Spring will begin on March 20, and Dairy Queen is planning to mark the arrival of everyone’s favorite season by celebrating a Free Cone Day.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season! As we welcome the first day of spring, we invite all fans to stop by a DQ restaurant, get their free cone and make great memories with friends and family,” says Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, in a statement.

On March 20, anyone who stops by a DQ can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone. The free cone will obviously come with the familiar DQ curl on top, and requires no minimum purchase or any bells and whistles. Just stop by a participating non-mall location and get one free small cone per customer while supplies last, nationwide. While this offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders, that’s just fine – it’s a beautiful spring day, it’s worth going out for a walk. A walk with a free small cone of ice cream, that is.

Spring isn’t even here yet and it’s already looking rather delicious, indeed. Let's hope this is a trend that continues all season long!

