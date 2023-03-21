Recipes
Taco Bell Brings Back Its Volcano Menu, Which Includes the ‘Spiciest Burrito Ever’

The fiery fan favorite, first released in 1995, returns nationwide on June 29.

March 21, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

1246631463

Photo by: SOPA Images/Getty Images

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Congratulations, fans of retired Taco Bell menu items who have been advocating hard on social media for their return. You have had many successes to celebrate. And now, you have done it yet again. Taco Bell is bringing back another iconic menu item: The Volcano Menu will return nationwide on June 29.

Yep, “the latest rumblings are true,” a Taco Bell represntative has confirmed to Food Network. The fiery fan-favorite menu will be reappearing for the first time since 2016. It’s going to be one hot summer.

The Volcano Menu features a Volcano Burrito (billed as “the spiciest burrito ever” and currently available only in the U.K.) and a Volcano Taco, as well as the option to add Lava Sauce (a spicy nacho cheese sauce) on any item.

The meal combo was first introduced back in 1995 as a limited-time-only promotional item pegged to the release of the movie Congo. It has been on and off U.S. menus in the years since. Fans of the meal have been clamoring for its return, including by starting an online petition.

Now their moment has arrived, and super fans should take note: Taco Bell is offering early access — the ability to order Volcano Menu items starting on June 27 — to anyone who downloads the Taco Bell app.

The Volcano Burrito can be ordered individually for $3.99, the Volcano Taco for $2.49 and the Volcano Combo for $7.49. The addition of Lava Sauce to any item will cost $1 extra.

The response to a Taco Bell post on Twitter announcing the menu’s return “later this year, at participating US Taco Bell locations for a limited time only, while supplies last” has been as positive as you would imagine.

“I have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” wrote one Volcano Menu fan.

“LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” exclaimed another.

“Best news this year,” declared a third.

And it’s only March …

