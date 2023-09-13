Chipotle Brings Back Its Most Requested Menu Item Once Again

The popular protein — steak that has been “marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a blend of signature spices like cumin, coriander, and oregano, and finished with fresh squeezed lime, hand-chopped cilantro, for a deeply rich, satisfying flavor,” according to the official description — debuted in September 2019. It was Chipotle’s second limited-time protein offering and customers gobbled it up. More than 10 million people — many of them first-time Chipotle diners, according to the brand — ordered Carne Asada during that first run.