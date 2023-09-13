Recipes
Chipotle Brings Back Its Most Requested Menu Item Once Again

The fan-favorite protein, Carne Asada, was last seen in 2020.

September 13, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Beef

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Chipotle

Photo courtesy of Chipotle

It was here. It was loved. It was gone … and then back … and then gone … and now it’s here again: Carne Asada is returning to the Chipotle menu in the U.S. and Canada — but, again, only for a limited time.

The popular protein — steak that has been “marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a blend of signature spices like cumin, coriander, and oregano, and finished with fresh squeezed lime, hand-chopped cilantro, for a deeply rich, satisfying flavor,” according to the official description — debuted in September 2019. It was Chipotle’s second limited-time protein offering and customers gobbled it up. More than 10 million people — many of them first-time Chipotle diners, according to the brand — ordered Carne Asada during that first run.

After disappearing for a while, as limited-time offerings inevitably do, Carne Asada, which is suitable for those adhering to Keto and Paleo diets and carries official Whole30 program approval, returned in 2020, but again, only for a limited time. After it wrapped up that second run, Carne Asada became one of the chain’s most frequently requested menu items on social media.

“IM PETITIONING TO HAVE CARNE ASADA ON THE MENU PERMANENTLY Pls listen it’s the only meat that completes me 🥺,” one fan wrote to Chipotle on Instagram, back in 2020.

Now, during its third run, Carne Asada can be enjoyed in a new context: on a customizable Quesadilla or Fajita Quesadilla “with melted Monterey Jack cheese and three sides,” the brand notes. (Note: Quesadillas and Fajita Quesadillas, launched in March and inspired by a viral TikTok hack, are available only via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca and third party delivery platforms.)

Chipotle’s head chef, Nevielle Panthaky, suggests ordering the Carne Asada Fajita Quesadilla with cilantro lime white rice, black beans and sour cream on the side. We had a chance to try his recommendation, and Carne Asada with our preferred sides in a Burrito Bowl. Both dishes highlighting the returning protein were absolutely delicious.

The chain is also offering a deal to mark Carne Asada’s return: Customers will get free delivery ($0 fee) on Carne Asada orders they place through the Chipotle app or website between Thursday, September 14, and Sunday, October 1.

Carne Asada fans, rejoice.

