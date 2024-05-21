Recipes
Shake Shack Rings in Summer With BBQ Burgers and Cheese Fries

The four new menu items come in smoky “Red” and Carolina “Gold” options.

May 21, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

2024-05_SHA_Q2_Summer_BBQ_Press_1920x1080

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Depending on which part of the country you’re from, “BBQ” might conjure up slow-roasted, spice-rubbed, and sauce-slathered meats — or it might just be synonymous with firing up the grill for some backyard burgers. But at Shake Shack this summer, you can get a taste of both of those definitions of BBQ in one bite.

Starting this month, Shake Shack is adding four new BBQ-sauced items to its menu, including two new burgers, plus fries and cheese fries. But just as there are many regional styles of barbecue out there, Shake Shack isn’t sticking to one style of sauce. The two burgers are nicknamed “Red Burger” — featuring bacon, crispy onions and smoky Shack BBQ sauce — and “Gold Burger” for one featuring pepper jack, fried pickles and the new Carolina-style BBQ sauce, a take on the popular Carolina Gold Sauce. Meanwhile, both new fries options are BBQ-seasoned, and will come with your choice of the red or gold sauce as well.

Here are all four items with descriptions provided by Shake Shack.

2024-05_SHA_Q2_Summer_BBQ_Press_1920x1080

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Smoky Classic BBQ Burger: 100% Angus beef topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions and our classic smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.

Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles: 100% Angus beef topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried pickles and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.

BBQ Fries: Crispy crinkle cuts dusted with BBQ seasoning and served with your choice of BBQ sauce: Shack BBQ or Carolina BBQ.

BBQ Cheese Fries: Crispy crinkle cuts topped with cheese sauce, dusted with BBQ seasoning, and served with your choice of BBQ sauce: Shack BBQ or Carolina BBQ.

The burgers are priced starting at $8.99 each, while the BBQ Fries go for $4.79 and the cheese version for $5.99.

These limited-time-only, BBQ-inspired Shake Shack items won’t be hitting locations nationwide until Friday, May 24. However, if you download the Shake Shack app to place an order, they’re available for early access starting today, Tuesday, May 21.

