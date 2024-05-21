Shake Shack Rings in Summer With BBQ Burgers and Cheese Fries

Starting this month, Shake Shack is adding four new BBQ-sauced items to its menu, including two new burgers, plus fries and cheese fries. But just as there are many regional styles of barbecue out there, Shake Shack isn’t sticking to one style of sauce. The two burgers are nicknamed “Red Burger” — featuring bacon, crispy onions and smoky Shack BBQ sauce — and “Gold Burger” for one featuring pepper jack, fried pickles and the new Carolina-style BBQ sauce, a take on the popular Carolina Gold Sauce. Meanwhile, both new fries options are BBQ-seasoned, and will come with your choice of the red or gold sauce as well.