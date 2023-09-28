Shake Shack Is Now Testing Sundaes
Here's where you can try both flavors.
Shake Shack has a devoted following thanks to its ShackBurgers and crinkle cut fries. Over the years, the chain has expanded the menu in limited ways, with limited-time offerings and expanded burger options. But also popular on their menu of burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and fries are its shakes and frozen custard – and that part of the menu is about to be expanded in an exciting way.
Shake Shack is, well, shaking things up by testing rolling out a variety of sundaes at select locations for a limited time. The new Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and Shack Attack Sundae will be familiar in that they are reminiscent of a classic sundae. These sundaes will involve a layer of cake topped with the frozen custard and additional toppings, and then garnished with a mini waffle cone.
The Strawberry Shortcake Sundae includes Shake Shack's vanilla frozen custard on top of a layer of vanilla sponge cake, topped with strawberry sauce, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry and mini waffle cone. The Shack Attack Sundae is comprised of chocolate frozen custard on top of a dark chocolate cake with fudge sauce, brownie chunks, whipped cream, garnished with a brownie crunch and a mini waffle cone.
These sundaes will be tested at selection locations that include West Village Shack - New York, NY, Upper West Side Shack - New York, NY, Westbury Shack - Garden City, NY, Melville Shack - Melville, NY, Princeton Shack - Lawrence Township, NJ, Wayne Shack - Wayne, NJ, The School Yard Shack - Sandy, UT, Fashion Place Shack - Murray, UT, Westfield UTC Shack - San Diego, CA, Mission Valley Shack - San Diego, CA, Little Italy Shack - San Diego, CA, Del Mar Shack - San Diego, CA, Carlsbad Shack - Carlsbad, CA, Summerlin Shack - Las Vegas, NV and Henderson Shack - Henderson, NV.
A sundae-topped cake may just be the perfect way to ease out of summer!
Related Content: