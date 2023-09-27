McDonald’s Adds D.C.-Area Condiment Mambo Sauce to Its Dipping Options

McDonald’s culinary team chef Mike Lingo said the two sauces were designed with chicken dishes in mind, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying them with other lunch items … or even for breakfast. In our tasting, the jam sauce brought a welcome acidity and a little heat to the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit and McDonald’s says the jam is its first specifically breakfast-inspired sauce. Per its proper usage, the zesty Mambo sauce played extremely well with McNuggets and especially the fried McCrispy chicken sandwich with pickles. And McDonald’s oblong hash brown patties are as delicious dipped in Mambo Sauce as the French Fries were.