McDonald’s Plans to Ditch Self-Serve Sodas

One important decision must be made whenever you decide to grab some fast food: Delivery, dine-in or drive-thru? But one of those options provides a perk the other two just can’t match. Sitting down to eat at a fast-food restaurant often means having access to all of the soft drinks on tap (or if you’re really lucky, one of those Coca-Cola Freestyle machines) to mix and match and sample as you please. However, according to a recent announcement, the McDonald’s of the future won’t be offering those self-service soda refills.