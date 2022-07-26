Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?
Klondike has confirmed plans to kill the nostalgic frozen treat. But a handful of people are willing to save it.
Upsetting news on a hot (i.e. perfect for ice cream) summer day — are you sitting down? The Choco Taco is no more. It has ceased to be. It is an ex frozen treat.
After nearly 40 years in existence, Klondike’s Choco Taco — that incomparable packaged thing of perfection made from light vanilla ice cream enfolded in a taco-shaped waffle cone and partly coated in milk chocolate and peanuts — has been unceremoniously discontinued.
On Monday — as rumors, confusion and outrage mounted online — the brand confirmed the shocking demise of the corner-store freezer and ice cream truck staple, which had been satisfying cold-seeking snackers with its toothsome texture since it was invented in Philadelphia in 1984.
In a Twitter response, Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, blamed “an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio” that required “very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide” for the beloved bar’s discontinuation.
“We’re very sorry for any disappointment!” Klondike told heartbroken Choco Taco fans.
The apology, while nice, didn’t seem to temper the widespread disappointment.
“Noooo!!!! We need the Choco Taco,” howled one bereft fan on Twitter.
“How dare you. I will never buy another Klondike product until choco taco is brought back,” another raged.
“Would a petition help?!” wondered a third.
Or … you know what might help? Perhaps a Choco Taco-loving savior with deep pockets and a demonstrated penchant for giving the people what they want. Perhaps someone like Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Yes, perhaps someone exactly like that.
“Dear @Unilever — I’d like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations’ childhoods,” Ohanian tweeted Monday afternoon, just hours after Klondike had confirmed the news of Choco Taco’s unfortunate fate.
Or maybe someone like U.S. national women’s soccer team legend Alex Morgan, who shared her own dedication to the Choco Taco in response to Ohanian’s tweet: “This was my go-to post soccer practice treat growing up!!!” the soccer star wrote.
Or maybe … both?
Interest in resurrecting the treat is definitely high, with investors and culinary people hopping on-board.
For our part, we’re right there with the person who issued the following pithy, heartfelt and urgent tweet: “Save it please save the Choco Taco.”
Please?
Related Content: