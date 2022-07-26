Recipes
Recipe of the Day
One-Pot Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Sauce
Trending Recipes
Seekh Kebabs
FNK_FriedZucchiniCoins_H
Fried Zucchini Coins
Grilled Pork Chops
Ice Cream Bombe
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most
Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?
6 "Magic" Vintage Baking Recipes You'll Turn To Again and Again
Currently Obsessed With...
1352566547
How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer
Condiments
The Condiments Restaurant Chefs Can't Live Without
Shop
What's New
The Best New Frozen Treats In the Ice Cream Aisle
7 Best Smokers, According to Experts
This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet
The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now
The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?

Klondike has confirmed plans to kill the nostalgic frozen treat. But a handful of people are willing to save it.

July 26, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Dairy Recipes

Photo by: Klondike

Klondike

Upsetting news on a hot (i.e. perfect for ice cream) summer day — are you sitting down? The Choco Taco is no more. It has ceased to be. It is an ex frozen treat.

After nearly 40 years in existence, Klondike’s Choco Taco — that incomparable packaged thing of perfection made from light vanilla ice cream enfolded in a taco-shaped waffle cone and partly coated in milk chocolate and peanuts — has been unceremoniously discontinued.

On Monday — as rumors, confusion and outrage mounted online — the brand confirmed the shocking demise of the corner-store freezer and ice cream truck staple, which had been satisfying cold-seeking snackers with its toothsome texture since it was invented in Philadelphia in 1984.

In a Twitter response, Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, blamed “an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio” that required “very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide” for the beloved bar’s discontinuation.

“We’re very sorry for any disappointment!” Klondike told heartbroken Choco Taco fans.

The apology, while nice, didn’t seem to temper the widespread disappointment.

“Noooo!!!! We need the Choco Taco,” howled one bereft fan on Twitter.

“How dare you. I will never buy another Klondike product until choco taco is brought back,” another raged.

“Would a petition help?!” wondered a third.

Or … you know what might help? Perhaps a Choco Taco-loving savior with deep pockets and a demonstrated penchant for giving the people what they want. Perhaps someone like Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Yes, perhaps someone exactly like that.

“Dear @Unilever — I’d like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations’ childhoods,” Ohanian tweeted Monday afternoon, just hours after Klondike had confirmed the news of Choco Taco’s unfortunate fate.

Or maybe someone like U.S. national women’s soccer team legend Alex Morgan, who shared her own dedication to the Choco Taco in response to Ohanian’s tweet: “This was my go-to post soccer practice treat growing up!!!” the soccer star wrote.

Or maybe … both?

Interest in resurrecting the treat is definitely high, with investors and culinary people hopping on-board.

For our part, we’re right there with the person who issued the following pithy, heartfelt and urgent tweet: “Save it please save the Choco Taco.”

Please?

Related Content:

A Sriracha Shortage Is Coming – Here Are Some Substitutes

Ever Wonder What a Velveeta Cocktail Would Taste Like? Now You Don’t Have To

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes

Next Up

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

Think of the Chocolate Tacolate as a slightly fancier version of the frozen treat we know and love.

Ever Wonder What a Velveeta Cocktail Would Taste Like? Now You Don’t Have To

You can get try the "Veltini" for yourself at BLT restaurants nationwide.

How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer

Besides being unequivocally delicious!

7 TikTok Food Trends That Are Worth the Hype

(And a few that aren’t, too).

I Tried Hailey Bieber’s $17, TikTok-Famous Skin-Glow Smoothie

You can definitely make it at home!

Green-Colored Kitchen Gadgets Are Popping Up Everywhere — Here Are 9 of Our Favorites

From calming sage to electric lime hues, this trend suits all styles.

The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home

These beverages are super hyped, but are they any good? We asked a recipe developer to weigh in.

Panda Express Burritos Are Going Viral on TikTok – Here’s Where to Get Them

The good news: They’re heavenly. The bad news: They’re available only at select locations.

Doritos Launches New Tangy Tamarind Flavor

A common ingredient in Hispanic and South Asian cuisines, tamarind is about to bring bold flavor to the American snack staple.

Subway Makes Major Menu Change for the First Time in 60 Years

If you’ve always been indecisive at the sandwich chain, you can now choose from 12 signature sandwiches.