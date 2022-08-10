Klondike Says It Will Bring Back the Choco Taco – Maybe

Choco Taco fans, dry your tears. Klondike, which revealed two weeks ago that it had suddenly and shockingly discontinued the treat, says the outpouring of love and lamentations from fans of the beloved ice cream bar (not to mention a parade of products rushing to fill the void) has prompted it to reconsider its unexpected move. The Unilever brand says it is now strategizing about how it might bring the frozen treat back in the near future.