Klondike Says It Will Bring Back the Choco Taco – Maybe
The company says it was "overwhelmed by the response" from fans and is "working hard" on a plan to resurrect the beloved ice cream bar.
Choco Taco fans, dry your tears. Klondike, which revealed two weeks ago that it had suddenly and shockingly discontinued the treat, says the outpouring of love and lamentations from fans of the beloved ice cream bar (not to mention a parade of products rushing to fill the void) has prompted it to reconsider its unexpected move. The Unilever brand says it is now strategizing about how it might bring the frozen treat back in the near future.
“We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so we’re working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years!” Klondike tweeted.
You’d think fans would be thrilled, but some seem kind of irked to have been put through the emotional wringer.
“soooo, @Klondikebar is now saying the choco taco is coming back....hmmm was it all just a PR stunt??? if so, I’m sure it worked!” wrote one skeptic.
“We assure you this isn’t just a stunt – the Choco Taco really is discontinued,” the company responded. “That said, we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from our fans, and will be working hard to figure out a way to bring this beloved item back in the coming years.”
Klondike also said that while it was “discussing next steps,” it was also trying to figure out “what to do with the last 912 (we counted) tacos at HQ. Stay tuned…”
The brand also solicited ideas about what to do with the last bars from the Twittersphere. Among the thousands of suggestions that rolled in …
“Drive around and find people working out in the heat and give them out for appreciation and a quick, cool break!”
“Go to a minor league baseball game and shoot them out of the t-shirt gun?”
“ … ask @NASA to send one to space?”
While Klondike thinks on the fate of those final Choco Tacos, fans are fanning out in hopes of finding some forgotten stash of the taco-shaped ice cream bars in stores. Several of them seem to have had some success — including one guy who tried to sell his for $1,000.
Taco ’bout chutzpah!
