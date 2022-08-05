4 Ways to Enjoy Grass Jelly, The Ultimate Summer Refresher

For those who are unfamiliar with what grass jelly is, you might know it by another name such as leaf jelly or herbal jelly. They are all interchangeable due to the main ingredient, Platostoma palustre plant, a cousin of the mint family. The flavor has a hint of bitterness but is very refreshing when chilled, making it the perfect summer treat. There are many ways to enjoy grass jelly. Simply chilled with a drizzle of simple syrup and evaporated milk is the easiest. Yet, the most common way is to enjoy it as a drink. My dad orders it from local Chinese bakeries and the strands of grass jelly are served with unsweetened soy milk. Food Network editor Maggie Wong enjoys her grass jelly drink sans soy milk – made simply with small chunks of grass jelly, a sweet syrup and water. Both are super fun to drink through a big bubble tea straw! And for an especially eye-catching summer indulgence, grass jelly can be mixed and matched with several other toppings like tapioca pearls and ice cream.