You Can Now Enjoy Jarritos in Paleta Form

The beloved Mexican soda brand is collaborating with La Michoacana on the ultimate frozen treat.

July 18, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

Photo by: Photo Courtesy of La Michoacana

Photo Courtesy of La Michoacana

If you’re looking for a refreshing way to beat the heat, you’re in luck. The Mexican-inspired frozen treats brand La Michoacana is teaming up with Jarritos, the iconic Mexican soda brand, to launch the first ever Jarritos-flavored paletas.

Paletas are a frozen dessert from Mexico made from fresh fruit juice; they look similar to ice pops. Paletas can contain fruit chunks, nuts, candies and other mix-ins, and they can be made with or without dairy. Paletas are also known as helados in parts of Central and South America.

The collaboration between La Michoacana and Jarritos will bring three of the soda brand’s most popular flavors to paleta form: mandarin, tamarind and pineapple. Hyder Raheem, Chief Commercial Officer at Tropicale Foods, the parent company of La Michoacana, believes that the new products showcase the best of both worlds.

“Our team worked diligently to ensure we captured the essence of each [flavor] — the tangy tart of the tamarind, the lush sweetness of the pineapple, the citrus of the mandarin,” he says in a press release. “The paletas deliver both the authentic Jarritos flavor, with the delicious frozen experience of La Michoacana. A true taste of Mexico.”

The Jarritos-flavored paletas are now available nationwide. And, while many collaborations are short-lived, these products are here to stay. You can find them at Albertsons, Stater Bros. and ShopRite, as well as large Hispanic retailers such as El Rancho Supermercado, Fiesta and Northgate Market. Find a retailer near you with La Michoacana’s store finder.

Related Content:

19 Hispanic- and Latino-Owned Food Businesses We Love

64 Mexican Recipes You’ll Make Again and Again

6 Best Ice Cream Makers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Related Pages