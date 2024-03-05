Kylie Jenner Is Launching Her Own Brand of Canned Vodka Soda
The cocktails will debut later this year in four fruit flavors.
If your idea of a chill evening is kicking back to watch reality TV and sipping a cocktail, you may have a new drink of choice for just such an occasion. The iconic family’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, may only be a few years older than the legal drinking age, but she’s already launching her own line of canned vodka sodas.
Kylie’s new brand is called Sprinter, and will launch with four fruit-forward takes on the classic combination of vodka and sparkling water: Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit and Lime. The cocktails are said to be made using real fruit juice and no added sugar. Each 12-ounce can clocks in at 100 calories and a mellow 4.5 percent ABV.
“Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails — we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can,” Jenner says. “Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried a lot. I can’t wait for people to taste it for themselves.”
Apparently the formulation of these boozy beverages has been in the works for over a year, after Jenner named Chandra Richter, a 20-year veteran of the alcohol industry with a PhD in molecular biology, as Head of Product Development and Operations at Sprinter.
“It’s been such a pleasure developing Sprinter with Kylie,” Richter states in the official announcement. “We held numerous tastings over the past year to ensure each of our four flavors are as natural and true-to-fruit as possible. Sprinter is a mouthwatering vodka soda in a can that makes every moment an occasion.”
Kylie joins her older sister Kendall in the alcoholic beverage space. The second-youngest Jenner sister launched 818 Tequila in 2021, named for the area code of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley where the Kardashian family is based.
Sprinter canned vodka soda cocktails will officially launch nationwide on March 21, 2024 in eight-can variety packs retailing for $19.99. Find more information and availability at drinksprinter.com.
