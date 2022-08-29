Fall Is Officially Here: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return August 30

Food Network got an advance taste of the new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato — both hot and iced —and the beverages gave us the best kind of day-at-the-apple-orchard vibes, with a perfectly calibrated blend of autumnal hot apple cider and subtle coffee flavors. The oatmilk gave both versions we tasted a creamy mouth feel, but the yummy fall flavors came through especially clearly in the hot beverage. We could definitely see the drink becoming a seasonal favorite.