Fall Is Officially Here: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return August 30
There’s also a new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato on the menu, and we got an advance taste.
For some people, the first sign of fall is the turning of the leaves, a sudden chill in the air or a date on the calendar. (Officially, autumn begins on September 22.) For others, it’s all about the anxiously awaited arrival of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.
We now know the day Starbucks’ iconic fall beverages will return. Circle it in flannel on your calendars: Tuesday, August 30.
Yes, tomorrow Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back for its 19th year. For the PSL uninitiated (are there any left?), the classic fall drink — which you can get either hot, iced or blended — is handcrafted by baristas and features Starbucks Signature Espresso; steamed milk; cinnamon, nutmeg and clove flavors; and a sauce made of real pumpkin. Whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices top it all off.
Along with the PSL, which will be available at all U.S. locations all season long, while supplies last, the seasonal Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will be returning for a limited time to Starbucks menus for a fourth year. It features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a “dusting" of pumpkin spice.
Fall drink fans will also be pleased to learn that the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which the coffee chain first introduced to fall menus last year, will also be coming back — but this year, it’s coming back with a twist. Starbucks is now making the drink with “creamy oatmilk” along with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, as its standard recipe. (Dairy avoiders, rejoice!)
“Inspired by the flavors of the warm and gooey apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato combines layered flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with a spiced apple drizzle,” according to the brand.
Food Network got an advance taste of the new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato — both hot and iced —and the beverages gave us the best kind of day-at-the-apple-orchard vibes, with a perfectly calibrated blend of autumnal hot apple cider and subtle coffee flavors. The oatmilk gave both versions we tasted a creamy mouth feel, but the yummy fall flavors came through especially clearly in the hot beverage. We could definitely see the drink becoming a seasonal favorite.
“Crafting the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato with Starbucks Blonde Espresso gives the beverage a soft and smooth foundation that ties all the flavors together,” Harvey Rojas Mora, Starbucks beverage developer, says in a press release. “The oatmilk adds a creaminess and brings forward the oat flavors of a traditional apple crisp topping.”
The Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato — hot, iced or blended — will be available, while supplies last, at Starbucks locations nationwide all season long.
Along with the new and returning beverages, Starbucks is bringing back pumpkin baked treats including its limited-time only Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone. They’ll join the coffee chain’s fan-fave Pumpkin Loaf, which is available year-round. A new Owl Cake Pop, featuring vanilla cake and buttercream, dipped in purple chocolate-flavored icing and decorated with an owl face, will also join the fall menu for a limited time while supplies last.
Plus, Starbucks is introducing new designs for its whole bean coffee packages, bringing back its Guatemala Casi Cielo coffee for the 18th year, and offering customers all the fall feels in their very own homes, with a new canned Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew Pumpkin Cream and Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Roast and Ground Coffee.
