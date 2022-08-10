Dunkin’ Releases Fall Menu Early and It’s Full of Pumpkin Spice Goodness
You don’t have to wait a moment longer to get your fix.
There’s nothing like an extreme heat wave in the midst of an already-hot summer to make people eager for the flavors of fall earlier than ever. And chains are delivering, as Dunkin’ is the latest to announce they will be launching both new and returning fall menu items while still in the height of summer.
Beginning Wednesday, August 17, there’s a whole lot of pumpkin spice brewing at Dunkin’. Returning beverages include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte as well as a brand-new Nutty Pumpkin coffee creation.
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is a classic cold brew with notes of brown sugar and warm fall spice added. It is topped off with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, so you can’t help but feel festive. Also returning is the popular Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, which is available iced or hot, and comes topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.
A new beverage option is the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which is iced coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream for a reimagined take on classic pumpkin flavors. As pumpkin spice season comes earlier and earlier, it’s great to have another cold option with the flavors of the season – though this drink is also available hot or iced.
The bakery lineup includes the return of the glazed pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats and Pumpkin Muffin, which comes with a sweet streusel and white icing.
There’s also a new Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher on the menu, which is served chilled over ice, and can be made with either green tea or coconut milk. Flavor maple bacon is also returning, best enjoyed in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.
With Pumpkin Spice OREO cookies and Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice menu items already available, it looks like everyone’s favorite season is coming a bit early this year!
