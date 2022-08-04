After 5 Years, Pumpkin Spice Oreos Make Their Return
Start checking those shelves on August 15.
We’re still in the height of summer, as temperatures soar and weekends involve time by the beach or pool. Many of us aren’t even thinking of fall yet, with the return to wearing jackets (and the kids going to school), so it may seem like pumpkin spice anything wouldn’t yet be on our radar.
However, the season will be here before we know it. And to mark the transition from iced coffee to hot frothy options, the limited-edition OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies is making a big return after not being seen on shelves for five years.
These cookies are made of the familiar golden OREO base cake, but filled with a Pumpkin Spice flavored creme in honor of the season. The OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies will be returning nationwide on August 15, while supplies last.
Pumpkin spice season has been quite an event in recent years, with everything from Kraft making a pumpkin spice mac and cheese to Nissin creating pumpkin spice Cup Noodles!
As pumpkin spice season seems to be starting earlier and earlier every year, we can’t help wondering what this will mean for other seasonal favorites. Will we be enjoying holiday cups before Halloween? Most likely!
