Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Halal Cart Chicken
Trending Recipes
Sweet Tea Brined Chicken with Peaches
Grilled Corn Skewers with Chipotle- Cilantro Butter
Blackberry-Lime Margaritas
S'mores Pancakes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever
Taco Bell Makes Mexican Pizza Permanent Menu Item – Again
Lisa Frank Portable Blenders Are Back In Stock And We Can’t Wait to Snag One
Currently Obsessed With...
The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home
Everything You Need to Know About Doritos New Tangy Tamarind Flavor
Shop
What's New
1276391381
7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online
What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen
5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Material Kitchen’s New Collection Is Their Cutest One Yet
The Best Vacuum and Mop Combos You Need to Keep Your Kitchen Clean
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes
discovery+

After 5 Years, Pumpkin Spice Oreos Make Their Return

Start checking those shelves on August 15.

August 04, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of OREO

Photo courtesy of OREO

We’re still in the height of summer, as temperatures soar and weekends involve time by the beach or pool. Many of us aren’t even thinking of fall yet, with the return to wearing jackets (and the kids going to school), so it may seem like pumpkin spice anything wouldn’t yet be on our radar.

However, the season will be here before we know it. And to mark the transition from iced coffee to hot frothy options, the limited-edition OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies is making a big return after not being seen on shelves for five years.

These cookies are made of the familiar golden OREO base cake, but filled with a Pumpkin Spice flavored creme in honor of the season. The OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies will be returning nationwide on August 15, while supplies last.

Pumpkin spice season has been quite an event in recent years, with everything from Kraft making a pumpkin spice mac and cheese to Nissin creating pumpkin spice Cup Noodles!

As pumpkin spice season seems to be starting earlier and earlier every year, we can’t help wondering what this will mean for other seasonal favorites. Will we be enjoying holiday cups before Halloween? Most likely!

Related Content:

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever

7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online

Next Up

All of the 2019 Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Ranked

Did your favorite make the cut?!

Here Comes Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey

The pumpkin spice antics have shown no signs of stopping.

Get Your Flannels Out: Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return to Starbucks Tomorrow

So long, summer!

PSA! Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Officially Back

The cult-favorite drink is returning to Starbucks earlier than ever.

How to Make TikTok’s Pumpkin Spice Iced Tea

The drink is as if summer and fall had a baby.

Rethink Your Spices

Spices like cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg have been used for centuries in Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Latin American cooking to bring out rich, meaty flavors in savory dishes.

Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever

The chain is bringing back fall classics plus the new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut.

How to Hack Your Pumpkin Spice Latte Healthy

Satisfy your pumpkin spice craving without throwing your healthy habits out the window.

Stop Putting Pumpkin Spice in Your Latte

Or at least save a few tablespoons for dinner...

Just When You Thought You’ve Seen It All: Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Are Coming

Like it or not, there’s no stopping pumpkin spice.

On TV

Kitchen Crash

10am | 9c

Me or the Menu

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 4, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Material Kitchen’s New Collection Is Their Cutest One Yet Aug 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Vacuum and Mop Combos You Need to Keep Your Kitchen Clean Aug 2, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

Food Network Magazine's 2022 Supermarket Awards Aug 2, 2022

This Squeezable Pancake Mix Is a Total Game-Changer Aug 1, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Food Network Magazine Editors' Favorite Grocery Store Buys Aug 1, 2022

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Dish Drying Racks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On Jul 28, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

The Best New Frozen Treats in the Ice Cream Aisle Jul 29, 2022

By: Laura Denby

7 Best Smokers, According to Experts Jul 27, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet Aug 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now Jul 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes Jul 26, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Vitamix Blenders, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Vegetable Peelers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Coolers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These Frozen BBQ Skewers Are the Best Thing to Hit My Air Fryer in a Long Time Jul 25, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

Molly Yeh Just Launched the Perfect Colorful Cookware Line Jul 25, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

We Taste-Tested All the Canned, Boxed and Jarred Tomatoes — Here Are the Ones You Should Buy Jul 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 6 Best Lunchboxes for Everyone Aug 4, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop If You Missed Prime Day Jul 22, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

8 Best Cutting Boards, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 7 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts Aug 1, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

The 5 Best Tequilas for Every Occasion Jul 20, 2022

By: John deBary

We Tried the Blackstone Griddle You've Seen All Over TikTok Jul 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen