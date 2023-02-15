Peeps-Flavored Pepsi Makes Its Adorable Return
And this time the limited-edition marshmallow-flavored cola is landing on retail shelves nationwide.
When Pepsi and Peeps teamed up to release a marshmallow-flavored cola — aptly named Pepsi x Peeps — in 2021, people went bonkers. Our reviewer called it “stellar,” noting that it perfectly combined “the characteristics of a classic can of Pepsi” with a “subtle hint of marshmallow flavoring that immediately conjures up images of Peep-filled Easter baskets.” She suggested it would make “the perfect base for an ice cream float.”
That sounds delicious, of course, but at that time Pepsi x Peeps soda was distributed only via sweepstakes and not available on retail shelves, so 3,000 of us were able to try it. You had to be either lucky or wealthy: At the time, the cans were selling for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market.
Now, though, the rest of us Pepsi-and-Peeps-loving plebs will be able to try it. Two years after making its brief-but-celebrated debut, Pepsi x Peeps is returning — and this time, albeit for a limited time, it will be available on retail shelves nationwide.
Officially described as a “surprisingly delicious beverage combining the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the classic sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor consumers know and love,” Pepsi x Peeps come in adorable Peeps-inspired, springtime-suitable bright-yellow 7.5-ounce mini-can multipacks and 20-ounce bottles. (For availability near you, check here.) The cans also feature an augmented-reality virtual Easter egg: If you scan them with a Pepsi x Peeps-co-branded Snapchat AR lens, you may unlock a prize-winning secret code.
“We couldn't be more excited to reignite our partnership with Peeps, bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021,” Katelyn Meola, director of brand at Pepsi, says in a press release. “Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we’re thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps this time around.”
So sweet!
