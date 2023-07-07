Pineapple Pepsi Is Coming Back – But You Can Get Only Get It at One Pizza Chain

Pepsi Pineapple — its fans will recall — is a sweet, fruity cola flavor that was first introduced in 2020 as a limited-time-only option and was a big summertime hit before it disappeared to the place where late, lamented soda flavors dwell. It will return from that mysterious place starting July 17, only at Little Caesars and for a limited time, in a newly designed tropical-looking co-branded 16-ounce can, as part of a special combo.