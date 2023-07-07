Pineapple Pepsi Is Coming Back – But You Can Get Only Get It at One Pizza Chain
Pineapple may not belong on pizza, but it may certainly be enjoyed alongside it.
Debates about whether pineapple belongs on pizza can get heated, no matter which side you stand on. Now there’s a related question to consider: Can the flavor of pineapple be enjoyed alongside pizza? Pepsi and Little Caesars are providing a definitive answer: for now, yes.
The soda and pizza brands have teamed up to bring back Pepsi Pineapple and offer it exclusively at Little Caesars locations nationwide.
Pepsi Pineapple — its fans will recall — is a sweet, fruity cola flavor that was first introduced in 2020 as a limited-time-only option and was a big summertime hit before it disappeared to the place where late, lamented soda flavors dwell. It will return from that mysterious place starting July 17, only at Little Caesars and for a limited time, in a newly designed tropical-looking co-branded 16-ounce can, as part of a special combo.
The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and a Large 2-Topping Thin Crust Pizza, which Little Caesars describes as “light and crispy” and “ideal” for summertime.
But before you rush out to grab one, take note: The combo is available — for $9.99 — only on orders placed via the Little Caesars app or online.
“There’s always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza,” Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, says in a statement. “Together with Pepsi, we’re satisfying all pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both.”
“We’re confident Pepsi Pineapple will be unapologetically enjoyed by their customers everywhere,” adds Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice.
However you feel about pineapple on pizza, perhaps we can all agree that Pepsi Pineapple sounds, at the very least, intriguing?
