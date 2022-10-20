Where to Get Jack-o’-Lantern Pizzas This Halloween

Peter Piper Pizza: At Peter Piper Pizza, you can avail yourself of a “Pizza and Crunch” deal for Halloween. The combo deal, which is available at participating Peter Piper locations through November 6, features the chain’s limited-edition Jack-O-Lantern pizza (a “large pepperoni pizza with dough shaped like a Jack-O-Lantern and pepperoni slices placed to make Jack’s happy face”) and its Halloween Crunch (“Pizza dough glazed with cinnamon and brown sugar, drizzled with icing and topped with Halloween sprinkles”) for $19.99. Peter Piper is also featuring Halloween-themed ICEE flavors — The Scary Cherry, Boo Berry and Scream Green Apple — for the month of October: The ICEE beverages are available in a 16-ounce cup for $2.99 or, for $3 more, can be upgraded to a reusable, color-changing 24-ounce limited-edition “Enchanted” cup.