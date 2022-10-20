Where to Get Jack-o’-Lantern Pizzas This Halloween
Here are a few pizza chains offering pumpkin-shaped pies with pepperoni smiles.
Is there anything better than digging into a delicious, freshly delivered pizza after a night of trick-or-treating or at a Halloween party? Actually, yes, one thing: Digging into a delicious, freshly delivered pizza that is shaped like a jack-o’-lantern. Who would say boo to those adorable faces, with their pepperoni smiles?
So where can you get one of these party-perfect, cheese-topped masterpieces for Halloween 2022? Here are a few chains where you can treat yourself, your family and your guests to jack-o’-lantern pizzas this year.
Chuck E. Cheese: The family-friendly dining and entertainment chain is offering its fan-favorite Halloween-pumpkin-shaped pepperoni pizza this year as part of its limited-time-only Halloween Boo-tacular seasonal menu. The Pumpkin Pepperoni Pizza starts at $16.49 (prices may vary) and can be bundled with seasonal treats including Creepy Cupcakes, Slime Cookies and Dippin’ Dots Eye Scream. The “Boo-tacular Family Pack,” for example, includes two large, one-topping pizzas (Pumpkin Pepperoni Pizza), a Slime Cookie, a goody bag and a Boo-tacular activity sheet, with prices starting at $34.99; it’s available for carryout or delivery. As a bonus, you can get free delivery (a $3.99 value) with a $20 minimum purchase when you order via chuckecheese.com and use the promo code BOO (and you’ll get the Boo-tacular activity sheet to boot!).
Papa Johns: The Jack-O-Lantern pizza is returning to Papa Johns with “the same fresh, delicious goodness as last year,” according to a PR representative for the chain. Papa Johns’ pumpkin-shaped pie features a thin crust topped with sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes, real cheese, pepperoni and black olives. Available online in a large size, the pizza is made to pair well with Papa Johns’ lineup of sides and can be ordered for $10.99 for a limited time (October 24 to 31).
Papa Murphy’s: Billed as “scary good,” the Jack-O Pizza is back at Papa Murphy’s for the month of October. Jack-o’-lantern-shaped, smiling and topped with pepperoni, the Jack-O Pizza can be enjoyed on its own (priced at $10, although that can vary by location) or bundled with chocolate chip cookie dough in “a Scream of a Deal.” As one commenter observed on Papa Murphy’s Instagram: “Less mess than carving a jack-o’-lantern, and tastes much better.”
Peter Piper Pizza: At Peter Piper Pizza, you can avail yourself of a “Pizza and Crunch” deal for Halloween. The combo deal, which is available at participating Peter Piper locations through November 6, features the chain’s limited-edition Jack-O-Lantern pizza (a “large pepperoni pizza with dough shaped like a Jack-O-Lantern and pepperoni slices placed to make Jack’s happy face”) and its Halloween Crunch (“Pizza dough glazed with cinnamon and brown sugar, drizzled with icing and topped with Halloween sprinkles”) for $19.99. Peter Piper is also featuring Halloween-themed ICEE flavors — The Scary Cherry, Boo Berry and Scream Green Apple — for the month of October: The ICEE beverages are available in a 16-ounce cup for $2.99 or, for $3 more, can be upgraded to a reusable, color-changing 24-ounce limited-edition “Enchanted” cup.
Happy Halloween, everyone!
Related Content: