Dunkin’s Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato Returns – Along With Adorable Halloween Doughnuts
You won’t say boo to these.
There’s only so much Halloween candy a person can eat. And while that threshold may be high for some of us, anyone who’s ready to surface from the depths of the rapidly emptying candy bag and pivot to other treats — like, say, doughnuts and fancy coffee drinks — will be pleased to hear that Dunkin’ is ready for them.
The chain has expanded its fall menu offerings for Halloween, adding seasonally themed specialty doughnuts and beverages. Dunkin’s Halloween treats include a Spider Donut, Dunk-o-Lantern Donut and Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, along with the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher.
The fan-favorite Spider Donut will be returning to Dunkin’ locations for a limited time. Designed to portray “the sweeter side of the creepy-crawlies,” it consists of an orange-iced, ring-shaped yeast doughnut topped with a chocolate doughnut hole (a.k.a. a Munchkin) and chocolate drizzles that look like a spider’s body and legs. The spider’s kooky-spooky look is completed with eyes made from dots of white icing.
The Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, meanwhile, is a classic pumpkin-shaped doughnut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème and topped with orange icing. Its grinning jack-o’-lantern face is rendered in chocolate-icing drizzle.
Both trick-or-treat-themed doughnuts are made to pair with Dunkin’s Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, a returning Halloween hit from last year. Billed as “bone-chillingly bold,” the beverage features layers of orange-colored peanut-butter-cup swirl and espresso. (Yum.)
A nifty trick to go with your treats: Dunkin’ is offering its Rewards members goodies, such as a free Breakfast Sandwich, Bagel Minis or batch of 10 Munchkins, with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage now through October 31.
Sweet!
Related Content: