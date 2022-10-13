Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s Air Fryer Chicken Wings, as seen on Food Network.
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treats, as seen on Food Network.
Frankenstein Crispy Rice Treats
Sweet Potato Pakora Chaat
Food Network Kitchen’s Instant Pot Cola Braised Short Ribs, as seen on Food Network.
Instant Pot Cola-Braised Short Ribs
Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells
Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
How to Perfect TikTok’s Pancake Spaghetti
Currently Obsessed With...
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Is Now Easier to Find Than Ever
We’re Getting a New Purple M&M, But Not in Our Candy Bags
Shop
What's New
Food Network Editors’ Favorite Ways to Zhuzh Up Meals
The Best Deals to Shop If You Missed Amazon's Most Recent Prime Day
21 Best Holiday Gifts for the Host
6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Dunkin’s Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato Returns – Along With Adorable Halloween Doughnuts

You won’t say boo to these.

October 13, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Coffee Drinks Halloween

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Dunkin'

Photo courtesy of Dunkin'

There’s only so much Halloween candy a person can eat. And while that threshold may be high for some of us, anyone who’s ready to surface from the depths of the rapidly emptying candy bag and pivot to other treats — like, say, doughnuts and fancy coffee drinks — will be pleased to hear that Dunkin’ is ready for them.

The chain has expanded its fall menu offerings for Halloween, adding seasonally themed specialty doughnuts and beverages. Dunkin’s Halloween treats include a Spider Donut, Dunk-o-Lantern Donut and Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, along with the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher.

The fan-favorite Spider Donut will be returning to Dunkin’ locations for a limited time. Designed to portray “the sweeter side of the creepy-crawlies,” it consists of an orange-iced, ring-shaped yeast doughnut topped with a chocolate doughnut hole (a.k.a. a Munchkin) and chocolate drizzles that look like a spider’s body and legs. The spider’s kooky-spooky look is completed with eyes made from dots of white icing.

The Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, meanwhile, is a classic pumpkin-shaped doughnut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème and topped with orange icing. Its grinning jack-o’-lantern face is rendered in chocolate-icing drizzle.

Both trick-or-treat-themed doughnuts are made to pair with Dunkin’s Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, a returning Halloween hit from last year. Billed as “bone-chillingly bold,” the beverage features layers of orange-colored peanut-butter-cup swirl and espresso. (Yum.)

A nifty trick to go with your treats: Dunkin’ is offering its Rewards members goodies, such as a free Breakfast Sandwich, Bagel Minis or batch of 10 Munchkins, with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage now through October 31.

Sweet!

Related Content:

After 6 Long Years, McDonald’s Brings Back Its Happy Meal Halloween Pails

What’s the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Your State?

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween

Next Up

Where To Get Tyson’s Too-cute Halloween Nuggets

Snatch these up for a scary good pre-trick-or-treating meal.

Delicate Macarons are the Perfect Canvas for Endless Halloween Creativity

Cute and creepy, these treats are to die for.

Did You Miss This Year’s Limited-Edition Hocus Pocus Wine? Fear Not!

You can still drink the same exact wine in a witch-themed can.

Google Shares Halloween Food Data: What Are States Cooking and Drinking for the Holiday?

And which candy reigns supreme?

Aldi Is Selling a Spooky Spin on a Fan Favorite

Seriously, this product took the top spot in a customer survey.

Hershey’s New Monster-Themed Candy Is Genius – And It’s Already Hitting Stores

It’s never too early for Spooky Season.

Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Dunkin’, Peet’s, Krispy Kreme and more have perks lined up for September 29.

Starbucks Adds Two New Dairy-Free Drinks to Its Spring Menu

Plus, more breakfast options.

This Halloween Course Will Help You Celebrate the Holiday in a Whole New Way

Buddy shows off a few tricks for making some fun, Halloween-themed treats.

After 6 Long Years, McDonald’s Brings Back Its Happy Meal Halloween Pails

McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin made their first appearance in 1986.

On TV

Outchef'd

10am | 9c

Outchef'd

10:30am | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Halloween Baking Championship

9pm | 8c

What's New

Food Network Editors’ Favorite Ways to Zhuzh Up Meals Oct 13, 2022

By: Samantha Marcus

The Best Deals to Shop If You Missed Amazon's Most Recent Prime Day Oct 13, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

21 Best Holiday Gifts for the Host Oct 12, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Slow Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Non-Toxic Cookware, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Juicers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Knife Block Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Air Fryers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Vacuum Sealers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Regional Food Gifts Everyone Can Enjoy This Holiday Season Oct 11, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

7 Best Espresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Walmart’s Rollbacks and More Sale Is Here with Early Black Friday Deals Oct 10, 2022

By: Aly Walansky

The Best Store-Bought Canned Pumpkin, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 7, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Starts Today Oct 10, 2022

By: Aly Walansky

10 Best Canned Chicken Noodle Soup, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 9, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Paring Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 7, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 of the Most Sour Candies in the World, Ranked Oct 9, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

14 Pink Products that Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen Oct 4, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Bourbons, According to a Spirits Expert Oct 12, 2022

By: John deBary

8 of the Best Fall Beers, According to an Expert Oct 6, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts Oct 4, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

5 Best Tequilas, According to a Spirits Expert Oct 4, 2022

By: John deBary

Shop More Products from Molly Yeh's Colorful Cookware Line Oct 4, 2022

By: T.K. Brady