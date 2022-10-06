Recipes
Food Styling: Jamie Kimm Prop Styling: Marina Malchin
After 6 Long Years, McDonald’s Brings Back Its Happy Meal Halloween Pails

McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin made their first appearance in 1986.

October 06, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Halloween

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Some of the best parts of celebrating a holiday are the nostalgia and traditions. We may eat our favorite treats or break out our favorite decorations and music. So when the season is kicked off with some fun nostalgia from Happy Meals of the past, we’re very excited.

Just in time for Halloween, McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic Halloween Pails in all three beloved varieties – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

The pails, which harken back to 1986 as a fun way to house a Happy Meal, will return to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from October 18 through 31, while supplies last. It’s been six years since they have last been seen on menus, but their spirit has very much been kept alive via their loyal fanbase.

What’s extra cool about these pails is that they aren’t just for holding lunch. They can be used for everything from planters to trick-or-treating. McDonald’s is even working with some TikTokers to share some ideas for using those pails once you enjoy your Happy Meal, from @themartinezcasita’s decor to @laurdiy’s pail planters.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

At a time when there’s so much change in the world, it’s exciting to have a dose of ghoulish nostalgia returning just in time for the season.

