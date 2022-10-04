Spindrift’s New Spiced Apple Drink Is “Neither Cider nor Seltzer”

The new flavor is made with real crushed apples, cinnamon and “just the right amount of bubbles” and is available in both Sparkling (that is, with no alcohol) and Spiked (hard seltzer) varieties. Meant to evoke “warmth and comfort,” both versions of Spindrift’s Spiced Apple Cider are meant to be a “lighter” and “more real-tasting” take on the traditional autumn flavor, a “category-defying” drink that is, strictly speaking, neither cider nor seltzer, but rather somewhere in between. It is, the brand says, “a completely new taste for Spindrift.”