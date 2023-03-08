’90s Kid-Drink SunnyD Is Growing Up

“SunnyD is … the most boldly unique orange drink on the planet,” Ilene Bergenfeld, Harvest Hill Beverage Company’s chief marketing officer, says in a press release. “Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product. So, we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born.”