Just Eat the Non-Organic Blueberries – Here’s Why You Should Disregard the ‘Dirty Dozen’

Every year the Environmental Working Group (EWG) releases its list of the Dirty Dozen, a group of 12 fruits and vegetables it claims to be contaminated with pesticides. It recommends that if you would like to eat produce off the Dirty Dozen list, you should choose organic. This year, several new foods made an appearance on the list including blueberries (No. 11) and green beans (No. 12). Although this consumer advocacy group believes it’s helping consumers make better choices, the reality is it isn’t. I am a registered dietitian who believes that you should be proud of whatever fruit and vegetables you choose to eat. With 90 percent of Americans not meeting their recommended amounts of vegetables and 85 percent of Americans not meeting fruit recommendations, the benefits of eating produce, whether it’s conventional, organic, ugly or local are plentiful. Below you’ll find five things you should know about the Dirty Dozen list and why you should be filling up your cart with any type of blueberries, green beans and any other fruits and vegetables you choose.