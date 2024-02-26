5 Common Diabetes Nutrition Myths a Dietitian Wants You To Put To Rest

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had newly diagnosed patients tell me they’ve eliminated all carbs thinking this will help them manage their diabetes. Carbohydrates have a bad reputation when it comes to diabetes because they cause the biggest increase in blood glucose, but they are actually an important part of a balanced diet. Carbohydrates are a piece of the puzzle when it comes to balancing blood sugar and work best when combined with protein, fat and fiber. Carbohydrates are converted to glucose to provide our bodies with energy, so much so that if we don’t eat carbohydrates our body undergoes a complicated pathway to make glucose from other nutrients. Carbohydrates are the body’s primary source of energy, and a complete elimination of this macronutrient can lead to fatigue, nutrient deficiencies and an imbalance in the overall diet. Additionally, such a restrictive approach is often hard to maintain over the long term, since it limits food choices and may result in feelings of deprivation and restriction. By making informed choices and incorporating a balance of complex carbohydrates along with protein, fiber and fat, people with diabetes can strike a balance between blood sugar control and maintaining a sustainable and enjoyable way of eating.