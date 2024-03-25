This Diabetes Dietitian Wants You To Embrace Carbs and Your Culture

Over the past couple of decades, the term “healthy” as it relates to food has undergone significant transformations. Certain foods have been unfairly villainized, which makes eating overwhelming for someone trying to manage their diabetes. Carbohydrates, in particular, have been historically looked down upon in the U.S. nutrition scene. From the rise of low-carb diets to the demonization of specific carb-rich foods, such as corn and rice, many people have been left feeling confused about what they should eat. This stigma has especially impacted the perception of certain cultures’ foods, with dishes from diverse backgrounds often judged unfairly through the lens of mainstream American dietary trends.