Is There Anything to ‘Oatzempic?’

There’s no reason to believe that swapping your usual breakfast for oatzempic will have any magical weight loss powers. “I absolutely do not recommend that anyone try this trend for several reasons,” Thomason says. “Firstly, it doesn’t sound all that delicious, does it?” Slurping oats and lime juice might feel OK for a day or two, but it likely gets old quick. “Secondly, we have a lot of research that shows that meal replacements are not sustainable and most people ‘fall off track’ and resort to older habits,” she adds.