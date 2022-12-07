Should You Take Diabetes Drug Ozempic for Weight Loss?

Ozempic is an injectable prescription medication administered once a week to help reduce high blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. This drug received FDA approval in 2017 for diabetes treatment. It appears that weight loss is a secondary effect of taking this drug, meaning some people that took the drug also lost weight, but that is not what it was created to do. In 2021, the FDA approved a weight loss drug called Wegovy, containing higher amounts of the same active ingredient as Ozempic (semaglutide) specifically for weight loss. According to the FDA, both these drugs are currently in short supply. The FDA website states Wegovy shortage is due to “Requirements related to complying with good manufacturing practices.”