Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Skirt Steak Fajitas
Trending Recipes
Seekh Kebabs
FNK_FriedZucchiniCoins_H
Fried Zucchini Coins
Grilled Pork Chops
Ice Cream Bombe
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most
Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?
6 "Magic" Vintage Baking Recipes You'll Turn To Again and Again
Currently Obsessed With...
1352566547
How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer
Condiments
The Condiments Restaurant Chefs Can't Live Without
Shop
What's New
8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On
The Best New Frozen Treats in the Ice Cream Aisle
7 Best Smokers, According to Experts
This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet
The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

7 Foods to Include in a Weight Loss Diet

Don't waste your money on secret potions and potentially dangerous supplements to lose weight. Including these real foods in your diet is a safer way to lose weight.

July 29, 2022
By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N. and Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Related To:

Healthy
1282649368

1282649368

Photo by: lacaosa/Getty Images

lacaosa/Getty Images

The truth is, there's no secret formula for weight loss. Everyone's body is different and each person will respond differently to various foods. Plus, several factors including sleep, exercise and stress can affect how easy it is for a person to lose weight (and keep it off). However, there are some nutrition guidelines most dietitians will agree with in respect to a weight loss diet. Here are seven foods to consider including in your weight loss diet regimen.

Popcorn

Did you know popcorn is a whole grain? One cup of air-popped popcorn has between 30 to 55 calories and 5% of your recommended daily dose of hunger shielding fiber. Snack on 2 cups with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese or 1 tablespoon of whipped butter with ¼ teaspoon sea salt. You can also make your own in the microwave in a flash.

Recipe: Protein Popcorn (While this popcorn isn't a high-protein snack, the combination of popcorn, oil and nutritional yeast is a healthy one.)

Greek Yogurt

With more protein than traditional yogurt per ounce, nonfat plain Greek yogurt can fill you up so you'll be less likely to mindlessly snack.

Recipe: Fruit Salad with Limoncello and Greek Yogurt

Shrimp

These crustaceans pack a protein punch for very few calories. One ounce (4 large shrimp) has 30 calories, 6 grams of protein and minimal fat. Shrimp is also a good source of vitamin D and selenium and even contains several energy-boosting B-vitamins. If you're allergic to shellfish or just don't care for shrimp, choose skinless, boneless chicken breast which has 46 calories, 9 grams of protein and 1 gram of fat per ounce.

Recipe: Robin's Coconut Shrimp

Quinoa

This whole grain is packed with both hunger fighting fiber AND protein—a winning combination for weight loss. One cup of cooked quinoa has 223 calories, 5 grams of fat and 8 grams of protein. It's also packed with nutrients like B-vitamins, potassium, zinc, iron and selenium. Use for salads and grain bowls and add to soups, stews and chili.

Recipe: Quinoa Tabbouleh with Feta

Pears

A medium pear has 100 calories and is an excellent source of hunger-satisfying fiber. Make a waistline-friendly snack using 1 sliced pear with 1 ounce of low-fat cheddar cheese. The combo of fat, protein and fiber help stave off hunger and keep you satisfied longer.

Recipe: Pear Chutney

Sweet Potatoes

One medium sweet potato has 105 calories, 4 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein. Sweet potatoes are not only filling, they're also packed with 400% of your daily recommended amount of the antioxidant vitamin A. Make a sweet potato mash, add chunks to chili or stews, roast with a touch of cinnamon, or serve up a tray of sweet potato skins topped with cheese and veggies.

Recipe: Sweet Potato Skins

Peanut Butter

Look for natural peanut butter made from only nuts and salt. It contains a nice amount of both healthy fats and protein. One tablespoon has about 90 to 100 calories, so portion it out carefully. Use one tablespoon as a snack to dip with apples or celery and 2 tablespoons for your PB&J sandwich at lunch.

Recipe: Healthy No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars

*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.

Related Links:

Related Links:

7 Best Protein Bars, According to a Registered Dietitian

How Much Water Do You Really Need?

The Best Lean Meats You'll Want to Grill All Summer

Next Up

Everything You Want to Know About Alcohol and Weight Loss

If I quit drinking will I lose weight? This dietitian is six months sober and digging into the research.

Guacamole: 7 Great Ways

There are many delicious variations on this avocado favorite.

7 Delicious Pastas, Lightened Up!

Make these Healthy Pastas Without the Guilt. Find more healthy recipes like this at Food Network.

7 New Foods on the Market

Here are seven new trendy foods you’ll find at the market.

7 Pantry Staples for a Pre-Diabetic Diet

Stock up on these foods to make eating for prediabetes easier.

7 Healthy Low-Lift Meals for Nights When You Just Can’t

Because you shouldn’t have to compromise health for convenience.

The 7 Best Plant-Based Protein Powders, According to Exercise Experts

These are powerful protein powders made for vegans and vegetarians alike.

Eddie Jackson's Fitness Do's and Don'ts

Get chef, trainer and former NFL player Eddie Jackson's tips for staying fit.

What to Eat When You're Spiraling

A nutritionist shares tips on how to meet your body's needs when everything feels out of control.

Arugula Salad with Peaches, Sorghum, Almonds and Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette

With juicy peaches, nutrient-packed peppery arugula, fiber-rich whole-grain sorghum and flavorful Marcona almonds, this salad is like summer sunshine on a plate.

Related Pages