You Can Buy Just About Anything Inside an Olive Garden – Including Its Cheese Graters

If you’ve seen the viral TikTok video, you already know you can buy anything that isn’t bolted down at one of the chain’s locations. But if you’re too shy to ask, Olive Garden is now releasing a holiday merch collection.

November 13, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Olive Garden

Photo courtesy of Olive Garden

Olive Garden has something of a cult following, largely because of all the excess we can take advantage of while dining at this chain. From endless soup and salad, to unlimited breadsticks and even the occasional bottomless pasta promotion, it seems there’s nothing we can’t have when we visit this spot – and we didn’t even know the half of it!

Fervent Olive Garden fans may know something that the rest of us did not: There’s more for sale at Olive Garden than what is simply on the menu. For example, the very cheese graters used at the restaurant when piling all that cheese on our pasta or salad are not only for sale – but sold out in many spots.

“I was 95.7 percent sure that that was not gonna work. Come here. I got to the Olive Garden. I went to the manager, all I said was ‘cheese grater.’ And she looked at me and said ‘Give me one minute.’ They sold me the cheese grater. Not only that, they gave me cheese to try out,” says TikToker @jordan_the_stallion8 in a now-viral video.

@jordan_the_stallion8 Stich with @Bo #fypシ ♬ original sound - Jordan_The_Stallion8

Cheese graters are very much for sale at Olive Garden – if you happen to visit one that still has them available, that is. But that’s not all, they’ll sell you basically anything you want that’s not bolted down, if you know to ask for it. But for those who are maybe a bit more shy about going that route (or having a confusing exchange with an Olive Garden store manager) ... there’s another fun option that just popped up.

Just in time for the season of excess, Olive Garden is now releasing its Never-Ending First Course merchandise collection, which celebrates all its never-ending menu dishes. It includes items like the aforementioned cheese graters, and matching “Seasons Gratings” sweatshirt, as well as a sock collection, pajamas and even breadstick plush toys for those with pets on their gift list.

The new collection will be available beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, November 20 at shop.olivegarden.com.

