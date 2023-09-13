Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl Is Coming Back Early – For Some of Us
We can’t wait to taste all of the chain’s possible pasta combinations.
Nothing says the holiday season is approaching like the ability to enjoy an endless bounty of unlimited pasta and breadsticks – and this year, everyone’s favorite pasta deal is back and better than ever.
Olive Garden’s popular annual Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion will be back in-restaurant on September 25. While this is typically the time of year we’ve come to expect it, there’s an added level to the fun this year. Those who belong to the Olive Garden eClub will get to start enjoying their bottomless bowls of pasta one week early. That’s a whole extra week of a whole lot of pasta. What’s not to love about that?
The Never Ending Pasta Bowl will be available from September 25 through November 19 (just in time to take a break from never-ending pasta for never-ending turkey leftovers, which is a trend that very much works for us). Those who are hungry enough to take advantage of this limited-time offer will get unlimited servings of whatever pasta combinations they love as well as soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $13.99. There’s also an option to have never-ending toppings, such as (meatballs, Italian sausage or crispy chicken) for $4.99.
With pasta options that include fettuccine, spaghetti, rigatoni and angel hair and sauce choices ranging from creamy mushroom, or traditional marinara to five cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce and Alfredo, the never-ending bowl really seems to have never-ending possibilities. Especially when you figure in the optional extra toppings.
Actually, there’s around 80 possible combinations – but that feels never ending, anyway. Time to invest in some pasta sweatpants …
