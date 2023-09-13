Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl Is Coming Back Early – For Some of Us

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl will be available from September 25 through November 19 (just in time to take a break from never-ending pasta for never-ending turkey leftovers, which is a trend that very much works for us). Those who are hungry enough to take advantage of this limited-time offer will get unlimited servings of whatever pasta combinations they love as well as soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $13.99. There’s also an option to have never-ending toppings, such as (meatballs, Italian sausage or crispy chicken) for $4.99.