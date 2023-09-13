Recipes
Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl Is Coming Back Early – For Some of Us

We can’t wait to taste all of the chain’s possible pasta combinations.

September 13, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: BurkleHagen Photography

BurkleHagen Photography

Nothing says the holiday season is approaching like the ability to enjoy an endless bounty of unlimited pasta and breadsticks – and this year, everyone’s favorite pasta deal is back and better than ever.

Olive Garden’s popular annual Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion will be back in-restaurant on September 25. While this is typically the time of year we’ve come to expect it, there’s an added level to the fun this year. Those who belong to the Olive Garden eClub will get to start enjoying their bottomless bowls of pasta one week early. That’s a whole extra week of a whole lot of pasta. What’s not to love about that?

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl will be available from September 25 through November 19 (just in time to take a break from never-ending pasta for never-ending turkey leftovers, which is a trend that very much works for us). Those who are hungry enough to take advantage of this limited-time offer will get unlimited servings of whatever pasta combinations they love as well as soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $13.99. There’s also an option to have never-ending toppings, such as (meatballs, Italian sausage or crispy chicken) for $4.99.

With pasta options that include fettuccine, spaghetti, rigatoni and angel hair and sauce choices ranging from creamy mushroom, or traditional marinara to five cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce and Alfredo, the never-ending bowl really seems to have never-ending possibilities. Especially when you figure in the optional extra toppings.

Actually, there’s around 80 possible combinations – but that feels never ending, anyway. Time to invest in some pasta sweatpants …

Tyson’s Halloween Chicken Nuggets Are Back – With an Exciting Update

McDonald’s Plans to Ditch Self-Serve Sodas

5 Best Pasta Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Why Did Someone Dump 500 Pounds of Pasta in New Jersey?

The Garden State upholds its reputation for being a little ... weird.

You Can Now Taste Carbone’s Famous Spicy Vodka Sauce Without a Reservation

Jars of the sauce will soon line grocery stores nationwide.

Finally, the Never Ending Pasta Bowl Returns to Olive Garden After a Two-year Hiatus

For $13.99, you can mix and match pasta and sauces to your heart’s desire.

I Tried TikTok’s Dirty Martini Pasta – And It Belongs in Your Weeknight Pasta Rotation

The dish reimagines a classic cocktail as a simple yet elegant dinner.

Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles

The outrage over the decision is as big as the star-shaped pasta variety is small.

The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman and Sfoglini Release Two New Pasta Shapes

From the creators of last year’s viral cascatelli come quattrotini and vesuvio.

A Sriracha Shortage Is Coming – Here Are Some Substitutes

These recipe developer-recommended alternatives will weather you through the storm.

We’re Swooning Over Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Pasta

Snag it for your nearest and dearest.

Mexican Pizza Is Coming Back to Taco Bell Menus on May 19

After 17 long months, the wait is finally over!

Remember Zoo Pals? The Adorable Animal-Themed Paper Plates Are Coming Back

Relive those fond childhood memories.

