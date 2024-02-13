How Do Those Burn Away Cakes Work, Exactly?

It was actually Nerwan’s mom who first introduced her to the trend. “It’s funny. My mom came across it on TikTok late one night, and she was trying to explain it to me the next morning.” She was confused at first, especially because the video her mom showed her wasn’t even in English. But after seeing a couple more videos, Nerwan wasted no time and decided to try and recreate it herself. She first tried frosting sheets, and when those just disintegrated, she moved to wafer paper and realized that was it. “I did it the next morning. Then we posted it on Instagram, and we started getting the phone calls, influencers, everybody wanted it.”