Harpoon and Dunkin’ Are Bringing Back Their Pumpkin Spice Latte Beer – Plus Three New Brews

And if you happen to be in Boston on the evening of Friday, September 16, the brands are planning a beer-release party at Harpoon Brewery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering not only a first taste of the new beers and photo ops, but also games like cornhole and bocce ball. And the biggest party draw might be the chance to get your hands on the special, limited-edition Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA Donut, which will be making its return as a bonus for attendees with the purchase of any of the Harpoon Dunkin’ Beers.