Harpoon and Dunkin’ Are Bringing Back Their Pumpkin Spice Latte Beer – Plus Three New Brews
The PSL Ale touts a revamped recipe to include oat milk.
Time to make the doughnuts – and turn the coffee into beer. Yes, it’s the time of year again when Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ team up to bring the world beer brewed with coffee (not to mention doughnuts featuring beer).
This year, their fifth season in collaboration, the brands are offering the Harpoon Dunkin' Box O’ Beer mix pack, including four beers — one revamped and three new brews — made with Dunkin’ coffee.
Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, a returning favorite, has been reimagined this season with a newly updated recipe. This year’s spiced latte ale has again been brewed with pumpkin puree, cinnamon and Dunkin' cold brew, but now also includes oat milk, which, the brands say, “helps to replicate the creamy mouthfeel found in a latte.” With “perfect autumn spice notes with just the right amount of pumpkin flavor,” the coffee-infused beer clocks in at 5.2 percent alcohol by volume.
Joining the brands’ PSL brew are three new beers made with Dunkin’ coffee: Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Roll Cream Ale is a “classic Dunkin’ bakery-inspired beer” brewed with “actual Dunkin’ Coffee Rolls and Dunkin’ coffee.” It “balances notes of cinnamon goodness and coffee roast in an easy-drinking Cream Ale” and is 4.6 percent ABV.
Harpoon Dunkin’ Cold Brew Coffee Porter (six percent ABV), meanwhile, is inspired by a “regular” coffee, which in New England apparently means with cream and sugar. The porter “takes Dunkin’ Cold Brew and adds some dairy to capture a little of the creamy sweetness you would find in your standard Dunkin’ order.”
Rounding out the pack is Harpoon Dunkin’ Hazelnut Blonde Stout, which uses “pale, wheat and oat malts … to create a golden appearance with a slight haze, while still delivering the full mouthfeel you expect from a stout.” The 6.2-percent-ABV beer offers “the rich nuttiness with a touch of sweetness that you would expect from your morning Dunkin’ hazelnut coffee.”
“Pumpkin Spice Lattes raise excitement from consumers every fall, so we were excited to work with Harpoon to bring the favorite beer back for another year,” Brian Gilbert, Dunkin’s vice president of retail business development, says in a press release. “Introducing the coffee roll and other classic coffee flavors to the latest beers brought our partnership to a level of flavor it’s never been before, and we know brand fans will love it.”
The Harpoon Dunkin’ Box O' Beer Mix Packs, which feature three cans of each of the four limited-release seasonal beers, will be available beginning in September wherever Harpoon is sold. Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin will also be sold in bottled six-packs and on draft at Harpoon Brewery, in Boston.
And if you happen to be in Boston on the evening of Friday, September 16, the brands are planning a beer-release party at Harpoon Brewery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering not only a first taste of the new beers and photo ops, but also games like cornhole and bocce ball. And the biggest party draw might be the chance to get your hands on the special, limited-edition Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA Donut, which will be making its return as a bonus for attendees with the purchase of any of the Harpoon Dunkin’ Beers.
The first Dunkin’ doughnut featuring beer as an ingredient,” Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA Donut is “filled with Harpoon IPA jelly and topped with a candied malt crumble.”
“This year marks our fifth year as partners with Dunkin’, and it is such a treat every year to see brand fans get excited over which Dunkin’ products we’ll be introducing in our beers next,” Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder, says. “We can’t wait to kick off the fall season with our New England neighbor again and raise a toast to another great year of Harpoon Dunkin’ beers.”
We’ll hoist a (coffee-infused) beer — and eat a (beer-infused) doughnut — to that.
Related Content: