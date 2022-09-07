Recipes
Harpoon and Dunkin’ Are Bringing Back Their Pumpkin Spice Latte Beer – Plus Three New Brews

The PSL Ale touts a revamped recipe to include oat milk.

September 07, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Time to make the doughnuts – and turn the coffee into beer. Yes, it’s the time of year again when Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ team up to bring the world beer brewed with coffee (not to mention doughnuts featuring beer).

This year, their fifth season in collaboration, the brands are offering the Harpoon Dunkin' Box O’ Beer mix pack, including four beers — one revamped and three new brews — made with Dunkin’ coffee.

Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, a returning favorite, has been reimagined this season with a newly updated recipe. This year’s spiced latte ale has again been brewed with pumpkin puree, cinnamon and Dunkin' cold brew, but now also includes oat milk, which, the brands say, “helps to replicate the creamy mouthfeel found in a latte.” With “perfect autumn spice notes with just the right amount of pumpkin flavor,” the coffee-infused beer clocks in at 5.2 percent alcohol by volume.

Joining the brands’ PSL brew are three new beers made with Dunkin’ coffee: Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Roll Cream Ale is a “classic Dunkin’ bakery-inspired beer” brewed with “actual Dunkin’ Coffee Rolls and Dunkin’ coffee.” It “balances notes of cinnamon goodness and coffee roast in an easy-drinking Cream Ale” and is 4.6 percent ABV.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Cold Brew Coffee Porter (six percent ABV), meanwhile, is inspired by a “regular” coffee, which in New England apparently means with cream and sugar. The porter “takes Dunkin’ Cold Brew and adds some dairy to capture a little of the creamy sweetness you would find in your standard Dunkin’ order.”

Rounding out the pack is Harpoon Dunkin’ Hazelnut Blonde Stout, which uses “pale, wheat and oat malts … to create a golden appearance with a slight haze, while still delivering the full mouthfeel you expect from a stout.” The 6.2-percent-ABV beer offers “the rich nuttiness with a touch of sweetness that you would expect from your morning Dunkin’ hazelnut coffee.”

“Pumpkin Spice Lattes raise excitement from consumers every fall, so we were excited to work with Harpoon to bring the favorite beer back for another year,” Brian Gilbert, Dunkin’s vice president of retail business development, says in a press release. “Introducing the coffee roll and other classic coffee flavors to the latest beers brought our partnership to a level of flavor it’s never been before, and we know brand fans will love it.”

The Harpoon Dunkin’ Box O' Beer Mix Packs, which feature three cans of each of the four limited-release seasonal beers, will be available beginning in September wherever Harpoon is sold. Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin will also be sold in bottled six-packs and on draft at Harpoon Brewery, in Boston.

And if you happen to be in Boston on the evening of Friday, September 16, the brands are planning a beer-release party at Harpoon Brewery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering not only a first taste of the new beers and photo ops, but also games like cornhole and bocce ball. And the biggest party draw might be the chance to get your hands on the special, limited-edition Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA Donut, which will be making its return as a bonus for attendees with the purchase of any of the Harpoon Dunkin’ Beers.

The first Dunkin’ doughnut featuring beer as an ingredient,” Dunkin’ Harpoon IPA Donut is “filled with Harpoon IPA jelly and topped with a candied malt crumble.”

“This year marks our fifth year as partners with Dunkin’, and it is such a treat every year to see brand fans get excited over which Dunkin’ products we’ll be introducing in our beers next,” Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder, says. “We can’t wait to kick off the fall season with our New England neighbor again and raise a toast to another great year of Harpoon Dunkin’ beers.”

We’ll hoist a (coffee-infused) beer — and eat a (beer-infused) doughnut — to that.

McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish

Nebraska Man Paddles Down River in an 846-Pound Pumpkin

6 Best Whiskeys, According to a Spirits Expert

All of the 2019 Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Ranked

Did your favorite make the cut?!

After 5 Years, Pumpkin Spice Oreos Make Their Return

Start checking those shelves on August 15.

Fall Is Officially Here: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return August 30

There’s also a new Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato on the menu, and we got an advance taste.

Dunkin’ Releases Fall Menu Early and It’s Full of Pumpkin Spice Goodness

You don’t have to wait a moment longer to get your fix.

You Can Spend a Night In An ’80s-Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-Themed Motel Room

Rooms evoke a classic arcade, retro rec room and hole-in-the-wall dive bar (but with 'cleaner bathrooms').

PSA! Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Officially Back

The cult-favorite drink is returning to Starbucks earlier than ever.

Samuel Adams Honors Tom Brady with ‘Greatest of Ale Time’ Beer

The limited launch is full of Easter Eggs.

Cooking with Beer

Add flavor to your favorite recipes with a splash of brew.

Best Game-Day Beers

The best game-day beers are the ones you want to drink while watching the game. If you're going to spend it drinking midnight-black stout, fine. Super-hoppy IPA? No problem. But if you're hosting, think about stocking up on a wide variety.

Beer Basics

Learn how to choose a quality lager or ale.

40+ 2022 Advent Calendars You Can Buy RIGHT Now Sep 7, 2022
By: Michelle Baricevic

By: Michelle Baricevic

4 Best KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 7, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022
By: Alexandra Owens

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022
By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!) Sep 2, 2022
By: Meghan Hynes Cole

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked Sep 1, 2022
By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers Aug 31, 2022
By: FN Dish Editor

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween Aug 30, 2022
By: T.K. Brady

By: T.K. Brady

7 Essential Apple Gadgets You Need This Fall Aug 30, 2022
By: Lauren Tom Cerone

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year Aug 31, 2022
By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

Lodge Launches Beautiful Cast Iron Day of the Dead Cookware Aug 29, 2022
By: Rachel Trujillo

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Is 20% Off This Week Aug 26, 2022
By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

9 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 26, 2022
By: Margaret Wong

By: Margaret Wong

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 30, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 29, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

What A Dozen Cousins' Ibraheem Basir Can't Live Without in His Kitchen Aug 24, 2022
By: Alexandra Owens

By: Alexandra Owens

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Rastelli's Meat Delivery Service and the Steaks Were Truly Impressive Aug 23, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Lunch Boxes for Heading Back to the Office Aug 25, 2022
By: Samantha Lande

By: Samantha Lande

How to Clean the Most Annoying Kitchen Surfaces Sep 2, 2022
By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Rothy's Latest Shoe Collab Is Made with 72,000 Recycled Water Bottles Aug 23, 2022
By: Allison Russo

By: Allison Russo

The Best Non-Toxic Cookware, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Genius Silverware Tray Is the Space-Saving Solution You Need Aug 24, 2022
By: T.K. Brady

By: T.K. Brady

7 Products You Need to Keep Bugs Away from Your Summer Barbecue Aug 25, 2022
By: Rachel Trujillo

By: Rachel Trujillo

Swedish Dishcloths Are the Sustainable Paper Towel Solution You've Been Waiting For Aug 22, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

By: Food Network Kitchen