I Tried Almost All the New Menu Items Taco Bell Plans to Drop in 2024

Sweet Vanilla Churro Chiller and Mexican Chocolate Churro Chiller: If you ever wondered why Taco Bell didn’t have shakes, a fast food staple, you’re not alone. Matthews says even she has wondered. Regardless, following a limited-time-only test at two Southern California locations in December 2023, the chain will add a full line of elevated, shake-like beverages it’s calling “chillers.” They’ll be available in Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche Coffee, Wild Strawberry and Sweet Vanilla flavors. I had a chance to try the chocolate (sweet vanilla cream swirled with Mexican chocolate sauce, topped with cold foam and capped off with churro crumbles,) and vanilla (sweet vanilla cream with swirls of purple vanilla sauce, topped with cold foam and churro crumbles) iterations and they are not only cool, creamy, sweet and satisfying, they’re also super pretty. As a chocolate fan, I especially loved the Mexican Chocolate Churro Chiller, but for visual appeal, nothing beat the purple vanilla swirls on the Sweet Vanilla Churro Chiller.