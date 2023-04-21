McDonald’s Offering Big Mac Sauce as an ‘Extra Side’

These are exciting times for McDonald’s burger and Big Mac fans — that’s for sure. Mere days after sharing news of plans to make several improvements to its burgers, the fast-food chain has announced that, for the first time, it will release the sauce heretofore served only on Big Macs (a.k.a. “Mac sauce,” “special sauce” or “secret sauce”) additionally as its own distinct item … in little dippable (or pourable, we’d imagine) containers you can pair with any McDonald’s menu item.