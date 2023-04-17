McDonald’s Is Making Changes to Its Iconic Burgers

“I’ll always remember my first burger from McDonald’s. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald’s taste to fans,” Chef Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation at McDonald’s USA, says in a press statement. “We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever.”