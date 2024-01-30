Are McDonald’s New Burgers Actually Better?

“When we looked at best burger, it was about looking at all the components, all the facets of it — how do we do it, how do we prep it, how do we cook it,” says Wayne Kuhl, McDonald’s senior manager of U.S. menu strategy, culinary and operations. “But really what best burger did is it gave each of the ingredients an opportunity to contribute to the overall flavor of the sandwich. So it becomes a dichotomy of flavors versus individual flavor tastes, where you might just get bread or ketchup or cheese — a singular flavor note. You start getting all the flavors together and they work well together better. They kind of harmonize together.”