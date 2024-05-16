McDonald’s New McFlurry Is Inspired by Grandmas

Why release this flavor now and not, say, on Mother’s Day? Who can say? But we can say this: McDonald’s is launching its Grandma McFlurry with a flurry of celebratory moves. For one thing, it’s releasing two revamped “oldies” by new artists: Singer-songwriter Remi Wolf is remaking “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” which was originally recorded in 1965, and Puerto Rican musician Jay Wheeler is covering the classic “Piel Canela,” which was written in 1952. Both songs will drop on major music platforms on May 21.