Recipes
Trending Recipes
Ellie Krieger's Fettuccini with Walnuts and Parsley, as seen on Healthy Appetite with Ellie Krieger, Myth Busting.
Fettuccine with Walnuts and Parsley
Grilled Jalapeño-Chive Corn Sticks
Chef Name: Food Network Kitchen Full Recipe Name: Grilled Cauliflower Steak with Israeli Couscous and Olives Talent Recipe: FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchenâ s Grilled Cauliflower Steak with Israeli Couscous and Olives, as seen on Foodnetwork.com Project: Foodnetwork.com, SUMMER/APPETIZERS/PASTA Show Name: Food Network / Cooking Channel: Food Network
Grilled Cauliflower Steak with Israeli Couscous and Olives
Fresas con Crema
Million Dollar Spaghetti
Million Dollar Spaghetti
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
The ‘Secret’ That Made Big Ed’s Taco Pasta Spicy
TikTokers Are Kindly Requesting Pickles in Their Dr Pepper
Erewhon Smoothies Just Got Pricier
Currently Obsessed With...
Jif Unveils Its First Big Product Innovation in 10 Years
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before Velveeta Started Making Its Own Queso
Shop
What's New
27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads
The 10 Best Grill Baskets on Amazon to Buy for Grilling Season
4 Best Pizza Peels, Tested and Reviewed
Our Honest Review of the Bartesian Cocktail Makers
Our Honest Review of the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta, GA
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win a Grand-Prize Package Valued At Over $1 Million
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

McDonald’s New McFlurry Is Inspired by Grandmas

The chain says it’s sweet “just like grandma.”

May 16, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

When McDonald’s recently teased that it was planning to release a new, limited-edition McFlurry flavor “inspired by someone special” this summer, I figured it was going to be a soft-serve treat based on one of the fast-food chain’s characters: Grimace, maybe? Or that freshly revived food-nabbing Hamburglar?

In fact, the new McFlurry due to arrive at McDonald’s starting May 21 — and to remain there for a limited time — pays homage not to a McDonaldland character, but to someone much closer to home: grandma.

That is to say your grandma, my grandma — basically, the very concept of grandma.

“McDonald’s is the place where lifelong memories are made with grandma,” the brand says in a press release. “From treating us to an impromptu soft serve to letting us have dessert first — grandmas always know how to make us feel special. And now, it’s her turn.”

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Sweet (“just like grandma”) and featuring syrup and chopped pieces of candy (“like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse”) blended into a vanilla soft-serve base, the new McFlurry appears to boast a comfy, old-fashioned charm.

“The new Grandma McFlurry was created by a culinary team member who is a grandmother herself,” VP Menu Strategy Marcelo Fajnerman says in a statement. “She was relentless in perfecting a deliciously craveable treat meant to evoke special memories with grandma or the grandma-figure in your life, drawing from her own experiences.”

Advance imagery shared by McDonald’s shows a cup with a flower doily-design and a handwritten message from “Grandma.” The brand is touting the treat as ideal for sharing with your “grandma or the grandma-figure in your life.”

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan explains. “The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives.”

Why release this flavor now and not, say, on Mother’s Day? Who can say? But we can say this: McDonald’s is launching its Grandma McFlurry with a flurry of celebratory moves. For one thing, it’s releasing two revamped “oldies” by new artists: Singer-songwriter Remi Wolf is remaking “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” which was originally recorded in 1965, and Puerto Rican musician Jay Wheeler is covering the classic “Piel Canela,” which was written in 1952. Both songs will drop on major music platforms on May 21.

And in the run-up to the McFlurry’s arrival in restaurants, McDonald’s is sending an ice-cream truck around New York City, including to senior centers and assisted living homes, offering free advance tastes of the new Grandma McFlurry. More info on that here.

Lastly, the chain is also using the occasion to donate funds to Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, an organization that works to relieve loneliness and isolation among elderly people.

Related Content:

TikTokers Are Kindly Requesting Pickles in Their Dr Pepper

Erewhon Smoothies Just Got Pricier

5 Best Ice Cream Makers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

McDonald’s Plans to Ditch Self-Serve Sodas

In the future, pouring your own refills will be a thing of the past.

Is McDonald’s Actually Bringing Back the Snack Wrap?

A Tweet about Taylor Swift concert tickets has renewed speculation.

Would You Recognize the Smell of McDonald’s Fries Anywhere?

The chain wanted to see if it could advertise with scent alone.

McDonald’s Is Opening a New Retro-Themed Spinoff Chain: CosMc’s

The restaurant concept will be beverage-focused.

Sorry, McDonald’s Isn’t Actually Bringing Back Its All-Day Breakfast in October

Don’t believe everything you read on social media.

This Legendary Gold Card Can Get You Free McDonald’s Food for Life

For a few weeks, you’ll have the chance to snag the elusive card. Here’s how.

What Would You Do If Someone Handed You $5,000 With Your McDonald’s Order?

One guy returned it — and went viral on TikTok.

You Can Get Free McDonald’s Fries Every Friday for the Rest of 2022

Happy Fry-day!

An Artist Flung a McDonald’s Burger Pickle Onto the Ceiling – Now It’s Worth $6,200

The pickle is still there, stuck only by its own juices and residual burger sauce.

McDonald’s Brings Back Its Cult-Favorite Pokémon Happy Meal – But They’re A Little Different This Time

The boxes will feature new TCG: Match Battle game items.

On TV

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Selena + Restaurant

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

9pm | 8c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads May 16, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 10 Best Grill Baskets on Amazon to Buy for Grilling Season May 15, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

4 Best Pizza Peels, Tested and Reviewed May 15, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

Our Honest Review of the Bartesian Cocktail Makers May 14, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Sharon Franke

Our Honest Review of the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle May 15, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

37 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food May 13, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Can Openers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 10, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Bakeware You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

We Tested All the Ninja Creami Machines to Find the Best One May 8, 2024

By: Jessica Harlan and Rachel Trujillo

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian May 8, 2024

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

4 Best Balloon Whisks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 7, 2024

By: Michelle N. Warner

3 Best Kitchen Towels of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 6, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

The Best Fire Pits Under $500 May 2, 2024

By: Maria Conti

35 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks May 14, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

The Best Microwaves on Amazon, According to Shoppers May 10, 2024

By: Alida Nugent and Julia Morlino

20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for Food Lovers Apr 30, 2024

By: Casey Clark

Our Honest Review of ThermoWorks' ThermoPop 2 Thermometer Apr 26, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 30, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

54 Asian American and Pacific Islander Food Brands You Need in Your Kitchen May 10, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold and Margaret Wong

15 Top-Rated Cookware Pieces on Amazon to Buy Now Apr 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best New Cookbooks to Gift This Mother’s Day Apr 23, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Pasta Pots of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 25, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

The Best Gift Ideas for Food-Loving College Graduates May 14, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Caraway's Stainless Steel Cookware Set Apr 19, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

8 Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Cookware Brands to Know Apr 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

The 10 Best Water Bottles You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now Apr 17, 2024

By: Lauren Seib and Alida Nugent

7 Best Camping Mess Kits of 2024, According to Experts May 14, 2024

By: Casey Clark

7 Best Camping Stoves of 2024, According to Experts Apr 22, 2024

By: Casey Clark

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers May 14, 2024

By: Regina Ragone, T.K. Brady and Samantha Lande

20 Small Kitchen Appliances on Amazon That Shoppers Swear By Apr 12, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

Related Pages