McDonald’s New McFlurry Is Inspired by Grandmas
The chain says it’s sweet “just like grandma.”
When McDonald’s recently teased that it was planning to release a new, limited-edition McFlurry flavor “inspired by someone special” this summer, I figured it was going to be a soft-serve treat based on one of the fast-food chain’s characters: Grimace, maybe? Or that freshly revived food-nabbing Hamburglar?
In fact, the new McFlurry due to arrive at McDonald’s starting May 21 — and to remain there for a limited time — pays homage not to a McDonaldland character, but to someone much closer to home: grandma.
That is to say your grandma, my grandma — basically, the very concept of grandma.
“McDonald’s is the place where lifelong memories are made with grandma,” the brand says in a press release. “From treating us to an impromptu soft serve to letting us have dessert first — grandmas always know how to make us feel special. And now, it’s her turn.”
Sweet (“just like grandma”) and featuring syrup and chopped pieces of candy (“like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse”) blended into a vanilla soft-serve base, the new McFlurry appears to boast a comfy, old-fashioned charm.
“The new Grandma McFlurry was created by a culinary team member who is a grandmother herself,” VP Menu Strategy Marcelo Fajnerman says in a statement. “She was relentless in perfecting a deliciously craveable treat meant to evoke special memories with grandma or the grandma-figure in your life, drawing from her own experiences.”
Advance imagery shared by McDonald’s shows a cup with a flower doily-design and a handwritten message from “Grandma.” The brand is touting the treat as ideal for sharing with your “grandma or the grandma-figure in your life.”
“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan explains. “The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives.”
Why release this flavor now and not, say, on Mother’s Day? Who can say? But we can say this: McDonald’s is launching its Grandma McFlurry with a flurry of celebratory moves. For one thing, it’s releasing two revamped “oldies” by new artists: Singer-songwriter Remi Wolf is remaking “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” which was originally recorded in 1965, and Puerto Rican musician Jay Wheeler is covering the classic “Piel Canela,” which was written in 1952. Both songs will drop on major music platforms on May 21.
And in the run-up to the McFlurry’s arrival in restaurants, McDonald’s is sending an ice-cream truck around New York City, including to senior centers and assisted living homes, offering free advance tastes of the new Grandma McFlurry. More info on that here.
Lastly, the chain is also using the occasion to donate funds to Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, an organization that works to relieve loneliness and isolation among elderly people.
